Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's famous Oscar-nominated wife
Subscribe
Meet Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's famous Oscar-nominated wife

Meet Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's famous Oscar-nominated wife

The Buffalo Bills quarterback married Hailee Steinfeld in May 2025. Find out more about the Oscar-nominated actress and their relationship

photo of josh allen in bills beanie© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a huge star in the NFL and has amassed many fans, but his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, can easily give him a run for his money after making a name for herself in Hollywood and earning an Oscar nomination when she was just 14 years old. The couple were first linked in May 2023, shortly after Josh split from his girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams, and they said 'I do' in May 2025. Find out more about Hailee and her relationship with Josh below.

1/5

photo of hailee steinfeld in red dress© Getty Images

Hailee was nominated for an Oscar when she was 14

Hollywood career

Hailee is an actress from Tarzana, California. The former child star first rose to prominence when she played Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit adaptation. Starring alongside Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, Hailee, who was 14 at the time, was nominated for an Oscar, SAG, and BAFTA award for her role.

Superstardom followed, and Hailee has gone on to take leading roles in numerous successful films and TV shows. She starred in Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, which scored her a record deal. Her role in 2016's The Edge of Seventeen earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Then in 2018, she starred in the critically acclaimed Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. In 2021, the Peabody award-winner starred as Kate Bishop in Marvel's TV show Hawkeye, and in April 2025, she starred as Mary in the movie Sinners, which is set in a small town in the 1930s that was taken over by vampires.

Alongside her work on the screen, Hailee also has a successful music career. She released her first single, "Love Myself", in August 2015. An EP, Haiz, followed in November. She has released several more singles since, many of which are linked to onscreen projects. Her second EP, Half Written Story, was released in May 2020.

2/5

photo of hailee steinfeld and josh allen looking at eiffel tower© Instagram

Josh and Hailee went Instagram Official in July 2024

Dating Josh

Josh was first linked to Hailee in May 2023, but it was only in July that photos were published by TMZ, which showed the pair kissing on a vacation in Mexico. They went Instagram Official in July 2024, when Josh shared photos of him and Hailee, including one of them in Paris, in a carousel of images, he captioned: "Onward."

3/5

photo of josh allen and hailee steinfeld holding hands© Getty Images

Hailee and Josh are very supportive of each other's careers

Supportive couple

Both Josh and Hailee are very supportive of each other. Before he was crowned the NFL MVP, he credited his then-fiancée for his success, telling AP in December 2024: "She's been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she's my biggest fan, my biggest supporter."

After he won the Most Valuable Player award at the 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans, where the couple made their red carpet debut, Josh thanked Hailee in his acceptance speech. "Last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee. You've been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren't for you," he said.

Josh joined Hailee at the after-party for the premiere of her Sinners in New York in April 2025, and she couldn't have been happier to share the moment with him. "It means everything," she said. "I'm so proud of him and everything that he does, every single day, let alone during the season. I'm just so grateful to be able to share this with him as well." 

4/5

photos of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen honeymoon© Instagram

Josh proposed to Hailee in November 2024

Engagement

Josh and Hailee got engaged in November 2024 in Malibu, California. They shared their happy news in a joint post on Instagram alongside a photo of the romantic proposal, which took place on the edge of a cliff that was covered with candles and roses. 

In the December issue of her Beau Society newsletter, in which she and Josh did a   Q&A, the quarterback recalled the "funniest thing that happened on the day [they] got engaged." He said: "The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, 'Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!' I replied, 'Just give me a little more time.' Little did you know I was about to propose to you…"


5/5

polaroid photos of Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen wedding© Instagram

Hailee and Josh married on May 31, 2025

Wedding

Josh and Hailee married on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Santa Barbara. The actress wore a beautiful custom Tamara Ralph strapless white gown, which she called "the most perfect gown I've ever put on my body." She added matching opera gloves and a white veil pinned to her updo. In her Beau Society newsletter after the big day, she described her wedding as full of "love and magic."

"It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara," she said. "Our family and friends coming together amplified it."

Hailee added: "The coolest thing happened after we got married. We walked off the aisle to 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours),' and it started thundering. No rain, just thunder and lightning. Magical.” 

 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More