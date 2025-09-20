Meet Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's famous Oscar-nominated wife

Hailee was nominated for an Oscar when she was 14

Hailee is an actress from Tarzana, California. The former child star first rose to prominence when she played Mattie Ross in 2010's True Grit adaptation. Starring alongside Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and Josh Brolin, Hailee, who was 14 at the time, was nominated for an Oscar, SAG, and BAFTA award for her role.

Superstardom followed, and Hailee has gone on to take leading roles in numerous successful films and TV shows. She starred in Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015, which scored her a record deal. Her role in 2016's The Edge of Seventeen earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Then in 2018, she starred in the critically acclaimed Transformers spin-off Bumblebee. In 2021, the Peabody award-winner starred as Kate Bishop in Marvel's TV show Hawkeye, and in April 2025, she starred as Mary in the movie Sinners, which is set in a small town in the 1930s that was taken over by vampires.

Alongside her work on the screen, Hailee also has a successful music career. She released her first single, "Love Myself", in August 2015. An EP, Haiz, followed in November. She has released several more singles since, many of which are linked to onscreen projects. Her second EP, Half Written Story, was released in May 2020.