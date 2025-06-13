Patrick and Brittany Mahomes finally reveal baby girl's face – why they waited longer than her siblings

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, have finally shared a photo of their daughter, Golden's face, five months after her birth.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany, both 29, shared a joint post on Instagram that featured their adorable three kids, Sterling, four, Bronze, two, and baby Golden.

Baby face reveal

In the family portrait, Patrick is holding Golden and showing off her adorable face as she sucks on her hand while wearing a huge white bow on her head.

Another image features just Brittany and Golden, who beams at the camera while looking so cute in her denim romper and white onesie.

There are also solo shots of Sterling and Bronze, and a sweet photo of the three children together. "What truly matters," Brittany captioned the post.

Golden was born on January 12, 2025, and in keeping with tradition, Patrick and Brittany didn't share photos of her face straight away.

The couple also waited to post photos of Sterling and Bronze's faces following their births, but they took longer to unveil Golden than they did her siblings.

© Instagram This was the most fans had seen of Golden before her face reveal

Sterling was born in February 2021, and Patrick and Brittany shared the first photo of her face four months later. They waited two months with Bronze, unveiling his face in February 2023 after his birth in November 2022.

Patrick and Brittany's decision to delay showing photos of their kids' faces after their births appears to be simply down to their desire to soak up every second with their children while they can.

After Sterling's birth, Brittany admitted they would "share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right".

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany also waited months to reveal Sterling and Bronze's faces

She added: "I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her," she wrote at the time.

It seems they needed a little longer with Golden before sharing her with the world, which Brittany alluded to in March when fans thought they caught a glimpse of her.

Brittany posted a video of an infant on her Instagram Story, which her fans assumed was Golden, but was actually trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek’s little one, Makoa.

© Instagram The couple waited the longest to share photos of Golden's face

"I think I need to clarify, Golden is in the stroller," she captioned an updated post, "You can't see her and won't for a while."

Brittany and Patrick announced Golden's arrival on January 12, sharing the happy news with a black and white photo on Instagram of her little feet, and her name engraved on a wooden sign.

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts. They met in 2012 when he was a sophomore, and she was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas – eventually tackling a long-distance relationship while the two embarked on their separate college careers.

© Instagram Golden Raye was born on January 12, 2025

Patrick got down on one knee in 2020 with an emerald-cut diamond on a double band in a VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" He set the scene with an impressive floral display of white blooms.

The couple exchanged vows on March 12, 2022, with a stunning ceremony in Hawaii.