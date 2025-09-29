Janette Manrara's bond with daughter Lyra she doesn't pressure to be 'perfect' – in 10 adorable photos

Janette Manrara's life is about to get a whole lot busier as the former Strictly Come Dancing pro puts her presenting hat on, ready to host the first week of It Takes Two with Fleur East. Behind the scenes, the pro dancer, who hails from Miami, is set to balance her hosting duties with being a mother to two-year-old Lyra, the daughter she shares with Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec. Janette and her daughter share the sweetest bond, something the TV star let HELLO! in on at an event in 2024.
"I think we're so scared to get it wrong, I know I was as a little girl. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I wanted to get that full scholarship and get into that dance school or get the audition. It's hard when you're constantly applying that pressure of 'don't muck it up,'" Janette told us of her own childhood.
She added: "Even me as a mum, I'm like, 'It's okay, I'm not going to get it right all of the time and when [Lyra is] growing up, she's going to hit 40 walls on the way and that's okay'," Janette continued. "I don't want her to feel that she needs to be perfect, or that she needs to be a type of woman or a type of person. I just want her to be and experience life and go grow up in a world that makes her feel like everything is okay, however she wants to explore that."
Now, we're taking a look at their precious bond in photos. Keep scrolling to see their most adorable lookalike moments…
110
Disney duo
Janette was seen during a trip to Disney World this summer. "We missed @aljazskorjanec being there with us, but what special memories for the two of us to make together," Janette penned.
210
Home sweet home
The Disney photos were captured during the dancer and her daughter's trip to see Janette's family in Miami. Here, the pair enjoyed a splash in the pool, making the most of the Floridian autumn sun.
related
310
A budding star
Janette has taken Lyra to the Strictly studios on many occasions. How long will it be before she's trying on her first dance shoes?
410
Celebrity pal
It seems Lyra has not only captured her mother's heart, but that of Strictly presenter, Claudia Winkleman.
510
Lyra's milestone
Last year, Lyra had a special party to celebrate her first birthday, surrounded by family and friends – and check out her yummy cake!
610
Water baby
Janette took little Lyra for her first swimming lessons. "Today was Lyra's first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson! She loved it and so did mummy," the star wrote on social media afterwards.
710
Lunch date
It seems Lyra is never too young to come to a girlie lunch with her mum, especially when Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova and Strictly makeup artist Summer Dyason are invited.
810
Best of friends
Raising their children alongside each other, Janette and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez have been spotted enjoying plenty of playdates with their partners Alijaz and actress Gemma Atkinson, and their kids Mia and Thiago.
910
Cuddling up
As a baby, Janette would dress Lyra in the sweetest clothes, including this tiny cardigan with her name embroidered on the back.
1010
Spooky season
Halloween is on the horizon. We wonder if Janette will dress up with Lyra as she did in 2023 when she went in an adorable orange and black costume.
Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson share two children, Mia and Thiago.
Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to baby girl Lyra.
Strictly winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023.
Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan share a daughter, Ella.
Former pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley share two daughters, Maven and Noa.
Strictly judge and ex-pro Anton du Beke and his wife Hannah share adorable twins George and Henrietta.
Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella became parents to son Matteo in July 2000.
Professional dancer Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son Jack in December 2020.
Ben Cohen and former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff met in series 11 and now share a daughter, Milena.
Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs are parents to Aurelia and Dante.
Keep up to date with all things Strictly, from the backstage gossip and romance rumours, judges ' verdicts and exclusives