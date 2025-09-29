Janette Manrara's bond with daughter Lyra she doesn't pressure to be 'perfect' – in 10 adorable photos

Janette Manrara's life is about to get a whole lot busier as the former Strictly Come Dancing pro puts her presenting hat on, ready to host the first week of It Takes Two with Fleur East. Behind the scenes, the pro dancer, who hails from Miami, is set to balance her hosting duties with being a mother to two-year-old Lyra, the daughter she shares with Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec. Janette and her daughter share the sweetest bond, something the TV star let HELLO! in on at an event in 2024.

"I think we're so scared to get it wrong, I know I was as a little girl. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I wanted to get that full scholarship and get into that dance school or get the audition. It's hard when you're constantly applying that pressure of 'don't muck it up,'" Janette told us of her own childhood.

She added: "Even me as a mum, I'm like, 'It's okay, I'm not going to get it right all of the time and when [Lyra is] growing up, she's going to hit 40 walls on the way and that's okay'," Janette continued. "I don't want her to feel that she needs to be perfect, or that she needs to be a type of woman or a type of person. I just want her to be and experience life and go grow up in a world that makes her feel like everything is okay, however she wants to explore that."

1 10 Disney duo © Instagram Janette and Lyra jetted off to Florida and enjoyed a day in the Magic Kingdom Janette was seen during a trip to Disney World this summer. "We missed @aljazskorjanec being there with us, but what special memories for the two of us to make together," Janette penned.

2 10 Home sweet home © Instagram Janette flew home to Miami and took Lyra for a holiday The Disney photos were captured during the dancer and her daughter's trip to see Janette's family in Miami. Here, the pair enjoyed a splash in the pool, making the most of the Floridian autumn sun.

3 10 A budding star © Instagram Janette with her daughter, Lyra, at the Strictly studios Janette has taken Lyra to the Strictly studios on many occasions. How long will it be before she's trying on her first dance shoes?

4 10 Celebrity pal © Instagram Janette introduced Lyra to Claudia Winkleman It seems Lyra has not only captured her mother's heart, but that of Strictly presenter, Claudia Winkleman.

5 10 Lyra's milestone © Instagram Janette and Aljaz celebrated their daughter Lyra's first birthday last summer Last year, Lyra had a special party to celebrate her first birthday, surrounded by family and friends – and check out her yummy cake!

6 10 Water baby © Instagram Janette took her daughter Lyra swimming for the first time Janette took little Lyra for her first swimming lessons. "Today was Lyra's first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson! She loved it and so did mummy," the star wrote on social media afterwards.

7 10 Lunch date © Instagram The Strictly stars enjoyed a gorgeous lunch It seems Lyra is never too young to come to a girlie lunch with her mum, especially when Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova and Strictly makeup artist Summer Dyason are invited.

8 10 Best of friends © Instagram Gemma and Gorka are raising little ones Raising their children alongside each other, Janette and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez have been spotted enjoying plenty of playdates with their partners Alijaz and actress Gemma Atkinson, and their kids Mia and Thiago.

9 10 Cuddling up © Instagram Lyra was born in July 2023 As a baby, Janette would dress Lyra in the sweetest clothes, including this tiny cardigan with her name embroidered on the back.

10 10 Spooky season © Instagram Janette and Aljaz fully embraced Halloween Halloween is on the horizon. We wonder if Janette will dress up with Lyra as she did in 2023 when she went in an adorable orange and black costume.