Strictly's Janette Manrara issues tearful update on daughter Lyra:

Janette Manrara has received the support of her fans and co-stars as the It Takes Two presenter got tearful over leaving her daughter, Lyra, at nursery.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one was seen weeping with a pack of tissues as she was driven away from her young girl. The star chose not to explain her emotions in the video, instead overlaying the tearful post with Ophelia Wilde's Perfect Love.

WATCH: Janette Manrara in tears as she issues update on Lyra

In her caption, Janette shared an inspiring message for all parents, saying: "This is an honesty post for any parent that needs to hear it… WE'VE GOT THIS!"

"It's tough to balance parenthood and work, but we all do our absolute best. It's getting harder and harder to leave Lyra at nursery as she's getting older and more aware, and our bond is growing stronger. But I know it's the best for both of us right now.

© Instagram Janette got emotional about leaving Lyra at nursery

"I can get to work knowing she is safe, and she develops social skills and stronger immunity to viruses all while having fun and learning. She always cries when I leave her, but she is fine after a few minutes."

Janette continued: "It hurts so hard to see her upset and holding on so tight to mami. But I remind myself that she is learning from example, a loving mami who protects and cares for her, and also works hard to provide for her family, and make her dreams come true. P.S. Thanks to the nursery team for the tissues as I left."

© Instagram Janette shares her daughter with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Lyra needs to go to nursery during the day with mum Janette busy hosting Morning Live and Strictly's sister show, It Takes Two, while Janette's husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, is busy training with Tasha Ghouri for the ongoing series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Janette's emotions prompted an outpouring of love in the comments with fellow Strictly pro Vito Coppola commenting with a heart emoji, while Strictly contestant Sam Quek, who is a mother-of-two, added: "I hear you mama, you're doing amazing and you got this. I had it this week, you're not alone. See you very soon."

© Instagram The star is a doting mum to her young girl

Janette has previously opened up about the difficulties of being away from her daughter and got incredibly emotional at the start of the year when she toured the nation with Aljaz.

Alongside a picture of herself cuddling her daughter, the star wrote at the time: "I didn't want to move from this spot last night… Won't see her now until Sunday night. It'll be [the] longest I've been away from her. It's hard but loving what I do and being busy helps. See you tonight Sheffield. In the meantime, I'll watch this video over and over [white heart emoji]."

© Instagram Janette has previously shared her sadness from being away from Lyra

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! last month, Janette shared how she was trying to encourage her young girl, who was born in July 2023, to embrace nature.

"I'm trying to get her outside," she explained. "If I'm home with her, I really try and put the phone away and just be with her. I try not to get her to watch too much telly - being active and engaging in the world is important."