Janette Manrara reveals 'tough' experience with unwell baby daughter Lyra

Janette Manrara, a former pro on Strictly Come Dancing and presenter of It Takes Two, got real about her recent parenting struggles when she took to Instagram on Friday to reveal her daughter had had a period of ill health.

The 40-year-old professional dancer, who shares baby Lyra with Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec, posted a video where she can be seen playing with her daughter as she caught fans up on family life.

"Lyra has been really unwell the last few days and after a doctor’s visit and antibiotics, she is now finally on the mend," Janette penned. "It has been tough for me dealing with her being so sick for the first time and on my own. I wanted to make her better straight away and I just couldn’t.

"She was just so uncomfortable no matter what I did to help. Then add the usual exhaustion of parenting on top of that… my emotions were all over the place," she continued.

Janette also spoke about how she was supported during this time by her close friends and has felt better since she has been able to get a smile out of poor Lyra.

© Instagram Janette revealed that Lyra has been unwell

"Parenting is hard and there are so many ups and downs, so…. to all of the parents out there who are having tough days…. YOU GOT THIS! Phone a friend, breathe, think of their smile, remember the days are long but the years are short. You’re doing an amazing job and loving them deeply," she concluded.

© Instagram Lyra is now one

Janette has since shared that Aljaz has come home so she could fit in some 'me-time'. "Feeling grateful for an amazing husband and dad coming home to let mummy look after herself a little, Janette said.

Lyra's special milestone

In July, the Strictly pros, who tied the knot in 2017, celebrated a happier moment with their sweet daughter - her first birthday.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz celebrating their daughter Lyra's first birthday

The tiny tot was seen wearing an adorable pastel dress and hair bow as she sat in her high chair at a restaurant by a towering birthday cake adorned with 'Lyra Rose is One' in gold letters.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrated Lyra's special day

Janette shared that her husband's parents had celebrated the special day with them as she thanked her adoring fans for their kind birthday wishes.

© Instagram Janette takes Lyra to see her Strictly friends including Nadiya Bychkova

"We spent the day having a perfect family lunch, w/ a beautiful cake, and cuddles and love all day at home in the garden as the sun came out for our little sunshine! It was quaint, and warm and full of love," the Florida native wrote.

Janette's celebrity pals darted to the comments to wish Lyra a happy birthday including fellow Strictly stars Gorka Marquez and Vito Coppola, as well as This Morning host Alison Hammond and Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are raising little ones alongside Janette and Aljaz

Lyra is often seen enjoying a playdate with the children of Janette's Strictly friends. In July, the ballroom and Latin dancer spent the day with former Strictly pro Pasha Kovalev and his young daughters Maven and Noa he shares with Countdown star Rachel Riley.

© Instagram Janette and Pasha takes their kids on playdates

Lyra is also close buddies with Gorka Marquez's young children Mia and Thiago whom he shares with actress Gemma Atkinson.