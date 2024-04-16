Strictly's Janette Manrara looks gorgeous in poolside photo for baby Lyra's milestone day

Strictly Come Dancing pro Janette Manrara looked gorgeous in a special array of snaps shared with her 597,000 Instagram followers on Monday to a family milestone.

The ballroom dancer, 40, beamed at the camera in a black bikini while holding her daughter Lyra, born in July 2023, who was so cute in a mermaid swimsuit.



© Instagram Lyra enjoyed her first swimming lesson

The poolside snap was captioned: "Today was Lyra’s first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson! She loved it and so did mummy. Thank you Puddle Ducks for creating such a beautiful environment for our new little swimmer. Happy to report we’re heading back next week!".

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares a milestone day with baby Lyra

Janette also shared the cutest video in the pool with her daughter who enjoyed splashing around on a pool noodle. The Latin dancer's Strictly colleagues left a string of proud comments. "So cute [love heart emoji]," said Strictly 2023 champ Vito Coppola, while Gemma Atkinson, who competed in the BBC ballroom show in 2017 with Janette's husband, remarked on Lyra's adorable "little costume".

"Bless her! Great work Lyra," penned Olympic swimmer and former Strictly star Adam Peaty.

Fans also delighted in seeing the dancer's adorable family milestone. "My son was a Puddle Ducker - still loves swimming now, 11 years on!," wrote one, while another added: "Adorable - that’s definitely the age to take little ones to the pool."

© Instagram Janette celebrated a special milestone

Janette often posts the sweetest photos with her baby daughter. Lyra looked adorable in an Easter photoshoot where she smiled at the camera with a cute bow in her hair. "Happy Easter from the Skorjanecs family," wrote the doting mother.

The championship dancer has also shared an array of adorable photos with members of the Strictly family. Take a look at the most heartwarming snaps…

With Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka are raising little ones

Janette and Aljaz are raising their little one alongside fellow pro Gorka and his Hits Radio host wife Gemma's children Mia, four, and baby Thiago.

With Emma Thynn

© Instagram Emma and Lyra wore matching leopard print

Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath and HELLO!'s newly-appointed social editor-at-large, competed in Strictly in 2019. She was seen on her birthday smiling holding Lyra in matching leopard print outfits.

With Dr Ranj

© Instagram Dr Ranj was Janette's partner in 2018

TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh competed alongside Janette in 2018. He was seen holding Lyra after filming an episode of BBC Morning Live.

With Nadiya Bychkova

© Instagram The Strictly stars enjoyed a gorgeous lunch

The Russian dancer was seen enjoying a lavish lunch with Janette and her daughter in February. Nadiya is a mother herself to little Mila.

With Sara Davies

© Instagram Sara appeared on the ballroom floor in 2021

The Dragon's Den star was Aljaz's celeb partner in 2021. She beamed alongside the doting dad and his daughter. "We had a friend visit us tonight," wrote Janette.

DISCOVER: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares adorable video alongside lookalike daughter as they mark joyous moment