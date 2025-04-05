Aljaz Skorjanec makes major 'stressful' decision with Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have made a significant life change, swapping their idyllic Cheshire home for a return to the south.

Just two years after settling into their "dreamy" abode, the couple have revealed the "stressful" reasons behind their relocation.

Speaking to The Mirror, Aljaz, 35, described the upheaval as "absolutely awful," admitting that "moving home is one of the last things you want to do, let's be honest."

Adding to the complexity of the move is the presence of their young daughter, Lyra.

"It's very stressful and it takes so much longer with a little one, especially a toddler, because she finds it hilarious opening the boxes, and you don't want to stop her either," he shared.

Cherished memories

Their Cheshire house held countless cherished memories, particularly Lyra's early milestones. However, the demands of their busy careers, with Aljaz's potential return to Strictly and Janette's bi-weekly commute for It Takes Two proved too challenging for their family life.

Janette explained: "It was a mix of two things. Obviously, we loved being up north and we fell in love with the house because that was the first home that Lyra lived in.

"A lot of her first moments were all in that house. There were just so many beautiful memories in that house and the people up north are just such incredibly kind, warm, loving people."

Workload

However, the strain of their demanding schedules began to take its toll. "We tried it this year with me commuting to London for It Takes Two and Aljaz staying down in London for the whole series of Strictly," she added.

"In retrospect, we spent some very, very minimal time together as a family. Lyra and I were traveling up and down twice a week, staying in hotel rooms to try and make it work."

The move comes as the pair prepare to embark on their highly anticipated 19-day tour, A Night To Remember.

Putting their family first, Janette added: "It's just not feasible for us to do that because the priority is family and spending time together and Lyra's well-being and that is not going to be sustainable if Aljaz is going back to Strictly, which hopefully he is.

"So we thought it's better to be closer to London and at least we have slightly more guarantee that Lyra will have a bit more normalcy in her life."