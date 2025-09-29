TODAY's Dylan Dreyer celebrates 'big day' for kids in major first since split from husband

It's an extra special, celebratory Monday for Dylan Dreyer and her family! On Monday, September 29, the youngest of the TODAY anchor's kids, Russell, who is nicknamed Rusty, rang in his fourth trip around the sun. In addition to the birthday boy, Dylan, 44, is also a mom to sons Calvin, eight, and Oliver, five, who she shares with Brian Fichera. She and the cameraman married in 2012, but announced earlier this year that they had separated.

At the top of the morning on TODAY's 3rd Hour, sitting alongside her co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin, Dylan was quick to gush about her "big day," noting it's "crazy" he is already four years old. She then shared an adorable photo of Rusty at his birthday dinner, smiling as he looked towards his birthday cake clad with sparklers.

© NBC / Dylan Dreyer Rusty the night before his 4th birthday

The doting mom went on to share how he requested a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cake, which she made herself. "That's impressive," Al quipped, as Dylan noted: "We're going to cut into that today, hopefully he likes it, it has a strawberry and whip cream filling in the middle.

Dylan had previously shared a video of the baking process on Instagram, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their amazement. "You did a great job, Dylan. Rusty must be so happy," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Seriously, is there anything you are not good at doing?!! Great job and you're a fantastic mom! Happy birthday to your precious little man," and: "Absolutely perfect!!! Bet Rusty loved it!" as well as: "You're the best mom. So creative and dedicated to your boys."

Dylan celebrated her own birthday last month, on August 3, and when sharing a glimpse into her festivities, the photos included both her former co-star Hoda Kotb and her daughters, as well as her ex and co-parent Brian. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!" she wrote in her caption at the time.

© Instagram Dylan made a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cake from scratch

Dylan and Brian have already made a slew of social media appearances together since confirming their split, including also in August in photos from a day out on the golf course with their eldest son Calvin. She announced her split from Brian with a statement on Instagram on July 18, which started with: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

The doting mom with her own mom and Rusty

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all," she went on, before confirming: "For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan and her ex Brian on a recent vacation together

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she emphasized, and concluded: "Thank you as always for your support."