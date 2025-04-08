Gwyneth Paltrow says she misses son Moses 'more than ever' in birthday tribute — see his photo from college

Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her son Moses, "more than ever" on his special day.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Goop founder's youngest son, who lives across the country from his mom while attending Brown University, rang in his 19th trip around the sun.

In addition to Moses, a budding musician, the Shakespeare in Love actress also shares daughter Apple, 20, with ex-husband Chris Martin, to whom she was married from 2003 to 2016.

© Instagram Gwyneth with her two kids

In honor of Moses' special day, Gwyneth took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of the two on a FaceTime call. In them, Moses appears with his blonde hair grown out, holding an aqua blue electric guitar.

"Happy birthday @mosesmartin," the doting mom wrote in her caption alongside a red heart emoji, adding: "Honestly, you are a dream come true."

She further gushed: "You are deeply kind and brilliant. You have an incredible intellect and you are so gifted, so talented."

© Instagram The actress shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her son

"I listen to your music on repeat and miss you so much at college. And today more than ever. I love you my boy," she concluded. Though Moses hasn't made an official music debut just yet, he has a band, Dancer, and has done some small performances.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with stylist Rachel Zoe writing: "HBD beautiful Moses," as others followed suit with: "Look at those eyes… He is so sweet, congratulations to you and Chris… Happy Birthday to Moses!!!!!" and: "Wow. He is Chris' mini me," as well as: "Beautiful boy. May all his dreams & wishes come true!"

© Instagram Moses is following in his dad's footsteps

Gwyneth, both with Apple and Moses, hasn't shied away from admitting how difficult her kids' leaving the family home has been for her. Apple is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, and moreover her stepson Brody, her husband Brad Falchuk's son, is a freshman at Yale University.

© Instagram The 19-year-old is a student at brown University

In 2022, she told People after dropping off Apple: "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," adding: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears." However, she did confess that seeing her enjoying her time in college and adapting well has made it all worth it. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great," she said. See a glimpse of her reunited with her kids for the summer below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's intimate glimpse of summer with kids Moses and Apple

She shared a similar sentiment ahead of Moses' departure last year, speaking with The Sunday Times. "I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to," she noted, adding: "I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home. You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar — so what will that feel like to not have that?" she continued, admitting that the thought of him leaving was very emotional. "On the one hand, [I feel] incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," she further shared, though relented: "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."