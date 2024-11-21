Paris Hilton celebrates baby London's milestone 1st birthday with whimsical photoshoot you can't miss

It is an extra special day for Paris Hilton and her family.

This week, the "Stars Are Blind" singer marked her baby daughter London Marilyn's milestone first trip around the sun.

The doting mom welcomed little London via surrogacy last year with her husband Carter Reum, ten months after welcoming their firstborn Phoenix Barron, also via surrogacy, in January.

WATCH: Paris Hilton marks special milestone with baby daughter London

Paris took to Instagram in honor of the birthday girl and shared some impressive photos from her very whimsical birthday party, which was Alice in Wonderland themed.

In the first photo, she is dressed up as Alice of course, and London is in a matching little ensemble with "One" printed on it, and they are posing by some stacked teacups and a llama.

More photos followed with more llamas, plus of course adorable family portraits featuring Phoenix and Carter also all dressed up in elaborate ensembles.

"Down the rabbit hole we go!" Paris aptly wrote in her caption, and added: "Celebrating London's magical birthday in Wonderland, where dreams are reality and the tea party never ends!"

© Instagram Paris and baby London

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Oh my days!!! This is gorgeous! Happy birthday London. You've the best mom in the world," as others followed suit with: "Okay, I'm obsessed with this photoshoot," and: "Happy birthday to her! God bless her day," as well as: "Such an amazing birthday party. London and Phoenix are so lucky and they're growing up so fast!"

© Instagram The singer with her firstborn Phoenix

Paris recently also dressed up for another special family milestone, her first Halloween as a family of four.

© Instagram Twinning with her two babies

On her own, she dressed up as Uma Thurman's iconic character in Pulp Fiction, Mia Wallace, as well as her good friend Britney Spears in the famous "...Baby One More Time" music video.

© Instagram The Hilton-Reum family

Then with her husband Carter, she also dressed up as a fairy, and as a family, they dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters, Paris as Glinda, Carter as the Wizard of Oz, London as Dorothy and Phoenix appeared to be either the Lion or the Scarecrow.

Paris shared several posts highlighting all of her different costumes at the time, and captioned the last of them: "First Halloween as a Family of 4! My heart is so full!"