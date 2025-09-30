Demi Moore joins daughters to celebrate Bruce Willis' mom's milestone 90th birthday in new family photos

Bruce Willis' daughters are honoring their family legacy. Over the weekend, the Die Hard actor's mother, Marlene Willis, rang in her milestone 90th trip around the sun, and her granddaughters Scout and Tallulah shared a glimpse inside the special celebrations. In addition to Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, Bruce, who is currently battling frontotemporal dementia, also shares daughter Rumer, 37, with ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000, as well as Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, who he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

In honor of Marlene's milestone birthday, Scout took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of her throughout the years, as well as some from her birthday dinner at Il Pastaio, an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. She also included a throwback photo of her and Tallulah with their grandmother standing at the Idar-Oberstein, the town in what was then West Germany where Bruce was born in 1955.

© Instagram Demi was in attendance at the celebrations with her beloved pup Pilaf

"Everyone say HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY to my glamorous, tough, resilient, Beautiful Gram!" she wrote in her caption, while Tallulah, who included photos in her own tribute featuring her mom Demi at the birthday celebrations, wrote: "My glamour-puss queen of a grandmother turns 90. I love you, thank you for being such a furnace of love for me always Gram… thank you for the best most supple skin in the game and my deep everlasting obsession for diamonds and gemstones!"

Recommended video You may also like Bruce Willis sings for family in candid home video

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "How marvelous. What a pretty woman. You do look a lot like her," as others followed suit with: "90 and thriving," and: "She's gorgeous and looks like a lot of fun! Lucky you!" as well as: "Wow i actually see so much of Scout in her!!"

Marlene is from Kassel, Germany, and in addition to Bruce, shared three other children, daughter Florence and sons Robert and David, with her late husband David Bruce, who was an American soldier, and passed away in 2009.

© Instagram Tallulah shared a selfie featuring her grandmother and sister

Earlier this month, Bruce's wife Emma released her new book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which details both her journey in caring for Bruce amid his FTD diagnosis, and offers a guide for caregivers. While promoting the book, she spoke with Diane Sawyer for an ABC special, during which she explained: "For someone who was very talkative and engaged, he was just a little more quiet and when the family got together, he would melt," noting: "It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate," and that to go "into the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

© Instagram Scout shared a throwback photo of the Willis women visiting Bruce's hometown

Of leaving the doctor's office with not much more than the diagnosis and a pamphlet on it, Emma said: "To leave there with nothing, just nothing, with a diagnosis I couldn't pronounce, I didn't know what it was," and recalled: "I was so panicked. I remember hearing it and then just nothing else. It was like I was free falling."

© Getty Marlene, Bruce and Demi at the Die Hard 2 premiere in 1990

As for Bruce, Emma isn't sure he "ever really connected the dots" to understand his diagnosis. Still, she noted: "Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know," but that "the language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt … and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a ... different way." She added: "It's just his brain that is failing him."