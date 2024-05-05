Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares rare photos of their daughter Evelyn as she marks milestone 10th birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory day in Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis' household.

The couple and doting parents are celebrating their daughter Evelyn Penn's milestone tenth trip around the sun this Sunday, May 5th.

The Die Hard actor, who recently celebrated his 69th birthday, has been married to the Make Time Wellness co-founder since 2009, and they also share daughter Mabel Ray, who just turned 12. He is in addition a dad to daughters Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30, who he shares with Demi Moore, his wife from 1987 to 2000.

WATCH: Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming celebrates daughter Evelyn Penn's 10th birthday

In honor of Evelyn's special day, her mom Emma took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute, sharing a round of photos and clips of her through the years highlighting her goofy personality and some special moments among the family.

Some of the videos captures Evelyn horseback riding, at family dinners, cuddling up with her dog, during a recent vacation to Japan, and of course a sweet photo with her dad Bruce.

"Today marks a decade of fun, crazy love, and big belly laughs with this special one," Emma wrote in her caption.

© Instagram Emma also shared a glimpse of Evelyn's birthday celebrations at home

She concluded: "Happy 10th Birthday Evelyn Penn! We love you and I adore being your mom."

Fans and family members alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with congratulatory messages, first and foremost from Evelyn's older half sisters; Rumer wrote: "Oh Evs I love you so much I can't even begin to handle it," as Tallulah added: "I love my little 10 year old animal whisperer!!"

© Instagram

Others followed suit with: "Woooohoooo double digits! Happy Birthday Evelyn," and: "Happy 10th birthday Evelyn!!" as well as: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter, may all your family be happy and blessed, best wishes for Bruce's health," plus another added: "Happy birthday sweetheart. And mom you're doing such a good job and you are such a strong person!"

In honor of Evelyn's older sister Mabel Ray's 12th birthday a month ago, her mom similarly shared a touching tribute on Instagram along with a video montage featuring photos and clips of her. "All that is you, Mabel Ray," she wrote, adding: "Happy 12th Birthday. Keep shining bright," alongside a star and sun emojis.

© Instagram

Moreover, in March, when Bruce rang in his 69th birthday, Emma shared a photo in which he's posing with a toddler-aged Mabel snuggling on his chest, and wrote: "Just like you, we simply adore him," the mom-of-two wrote, adding: "What you might not know, but maybe you could imagine, that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world."

She concluded: "He's a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That's what I get to see, his true core. I can tell you, it's so pure and ever so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving."