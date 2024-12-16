Bruce Willis embraces daughter Scout in new video as she shares life update

Bruce Willis may have retreated from the spotlight in recent years amid his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, but every now and then fans are delighted with a glimpse of him on social media.

The latest comes from his daughter Scout Willis, who shared a round of recent photos as the year comes to an end.

The "Over and Over" singer is one of three daughters the Die Hard actor shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000; they also share Rumer, 35, and Tallulah, 30, plus he also shares daughters Mabel Ray, 12, and Evelyn Penn, ten, with his wife Emma Heming Willis, who he married in 2009.

On Monday, Scout, 33, took to Instagram and shared a photo dump, starting off with a mirror selfie of her sporting a fringed suede jacket and a baseball cap with the word "actor" on it.

Other photos included one of her mom Demi sitting on the couch with her granddaughter Louetta, Rumer's daughter, on her lap next to Tallulah, plus a video of her knitting, as well as several selfies with friends.

She also included a heartwarming video of her in a tight embrace with her dad, who is based in Los Angeles but also presumably spends a lot of time in the family's second home in Idaho.

"Some December, and a formal announcement that I'm an actor now fyi," Scout wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Your whole family is so wholesome I'm a fan of each and every one of you now," one endearingly wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beauty!!!!" and: "All these pics are golden," as well as: "The Dad hug," alongside a happy tears emoji.

The Willis family first disclosed Bruce's health woes in 2022, when they shared he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a symptom of frontotemporal dementia, which he was later diagnosed with.

Demi, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show while promoting her new film The Substance, shared about his condition: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."