Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Scout supported by famous parents for moment in the spotlight

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis is carving her own path in the spotlight.

The middle child of the former couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, unlike her sisters has not ventured into acting, save for one or two minor roles alongside her parents, and is instead currently celebrating her venture into music.

Following the release of her song "Over and Over" in August, she's back with another single, "Take Me," and her family is again showing all of their support.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Demi Moore at 60

Over the weekend, Scout's latest single was finally released, and both Demi as well as Bruce's wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to give her a well-deserved shout-out.

Demi shared a photo of Scout's cover art for the song, and endearingly wrote in her caption: "TAKE ME by @scoutlaruewillis. Beautiful song. Beautiful YOU. So proud of you my love!"

Scout then took to the comments section under the post and replied: "Thank you mama," and fans subsequently left behind plenty of compliments. "The perfect mix of both her parents! Just stunning!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "She sounds amazing, beautiful voice and song!" and: "Absolutely beautiful voice & song," as well as: "You have an amazing, very talented daughter! @scoutlaruewillis is fabulous in every way!"

Emma also shared a sweet shout-out, reposting one of Scout's visuals for the song and gushing over how "talented [and] beautiful," she is.

© Getty Demi and Scout during Paris fashion week earlier this year

The Willis family is famously tight-knit, with Demi and Bruce remaining the closest of friends even after their divorce.

MORE: Demi Moore and her three daughters could be sisters for ultra-glam red carpet appearance together

MORE: Demi Moore showcases sunkissed glow in new photos of special 'family' outing with lookalike daughters

That has been especially true amid the Die Hard actor's battle with frontotemporal dementia, which the family initially had announced as an aphasia diagnosis in April 2022.

© Instagram Scout is Bruce's second of five daughters

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi shared an update on his condition, saying: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," and noted: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at."

MORE: Scout Willis looks identical to mom Demi Moore as she announces exciting news

© Getty The Willis family

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she emphasized.

"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness," she went on, further sharing: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share."