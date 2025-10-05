Exclusive: Kelly Ripa's 'fantastic' parenting of 3 kids revealed by close friend

Being parents to three kids has worked out well for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "They're fantastic," Michael Gelman, executive producer of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, told HELLO! Tuesday, September 30 before the celebrity couple inducted him into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame during the event held at Ziegfeld Ballroom in NYC. Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22, have been by their parents' sides throughout their careers.

"I've known them for over a quarter century," he shared. "Kelly has been working with me that long directly. I knew them before when they were just on the soaps, and Mark has cohosted about 100 times over the years, but now he's the permanent guy, so it's wonderful to have the LIVE family grow even more with a real married couple as part of the everyday show."

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents of three

It turns out Kelly and Mark's playful banter isn't just for the cameras. "They have the same relationship on-and-off the air, and that's part of the magic, so you see their interaction every day, just like a live married couple," Michael said.

Since the departure of the late Regis Philbin in 2011, LIVE has gone through several co-hosts in recent years, including Ryan Seacrest (2017-2023) and Michael Strahan (2012-2016), in addition to a slew of guest hosts. But for now, there are no plans to change the format of the show. "We're doing great now, and I think it will continue for many years to come," he told HELLO!.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

Kelly appreciates his leadership, too. "Michael has shepherded LIVE through so many transitions over the decades, and he's remained at the top of his game," she told the audience during the award presentation. "He's never lost his heart or his soul in the process." Mark added: "When something looks so seamless, it's hard to overlook how challenging it really is. Gelman has managed to keep our show appointment television, and that is no small feat."

© Getty Images Michael Gelman was honored at the Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala by Kelly and Mark

The couple's onscreen success is a testament to his leadership. "What else is better than having a married couple host together?" Michael said onstage. "It's the ultimate reality TV. The good, the bad and the ugly, and people are loving it. It's been a joy to work with both of you, and I'm so grateful."

© Getty Images "They have the same relationship on-and-off the air, and that's part of the magic, so you see their interaction every day, just like a live married couple."

And he has high praise for the couple. "Kelly Ripa is an incredible friend," said Michael. "Kelly, your lightning fast wit, your acerbic humor, your ability to morph into anyone we ask you to for Halloween is unmatched in the business, and I don't care what you say, Kelly, you're a terrific actress. You really are. She's keeping this franchise steady through every transition, and it has been my honor and pleasure to take the journey with her."

© Getty Images Michael has been working with LIVE, formerly The Morning Show, since the 1980s

As for Mark, "you've been part of the family on and off camera for the same amount of time, for 25 years, but you stepped into the role with ease, and brought your own spin to the cohost chair. And the fans love it."