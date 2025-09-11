Kelly Ripa exposes her children's bad behaviour and brands them 'thieves'

Kelly Ripa is a devoted mother to her three children, but even she admits there's no excuse for their behavior when hunger strikes. The TV host reflected on a hilarious incident that occurred with her children on the set of her 2003 ABC sitcom Hope & Faith during Wednesday's instalment of LIVE with Kelly & Mark. The topic came up after Kelly read a recent headline about a string of "thieves" walking into hotels to steal complimentary breakfasts. "Many years ago, I was on this sitcom called Hope & Faith. Please hold your applause until the end of this story," recalled Kelly.

"Our kids would come to work all the time. They got used to craft services. Like, crafting, snacks, free food! Just there, just having it there. They would be doing homework and they'd go to crafting and get a snack and come back." She continued: "One day, I was walking home from work with the kids, and I looked down, in New York City, and Lola and Joaquin each have a bag of chips [in their hands]. I go, 'Where'd you get that?' It appeared out of nowhere. And they go, 'From crafting, back there.'"

Kelly shared that she noticed "there was a film crew shooting a film on the streets of New York City, and my kids did not realize that crafting was for set purposes only". The TV star went on to admit that her children, Lola and Joaquin, "thought all crafting was available to all people, at all times", and that "they just walked up to crafting, helped themselves, and walked down the street with a bag of chips".

© Getty Images Faith Ford, Ted McGinley, and Kelly Ripa at a press conference to celebrate Silvercup Studios' 20th Anniversary on the set of Hope & Faith

"Did you go back?" asked Mark Consulous, to which Kelly replied, "No! They were eating them!" The couple share three children – Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Despite now being empty nesters, Kelly and Mark have stayed close to their kids.

© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark The family of five

Michael lives the closest to his parents in Brooklyn, where he is working as an actor. Lola, meanwhile, splits her time between London and New York City, and when she's there, she stays at her parent's home in the Upper East Side. Joaquin has remained in Michigan, where he graduated from college earlier in 2025.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark host LIVE

The couple reside in a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the sprawling abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.