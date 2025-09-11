Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kelly Ripa exposes her children's bad behaviour and brands them 'thieves'
Subscribe
Kelly Ripa exposes her children's bad behaviour and brands them 'thieves'

Kelly Ripa exposes her children's bad behaviour and brands them 'thieves'

Kelly Ripa recalled an incident that occurred with her and Mark Consuelos' children on the set of her 2003 ABC sitcom Hope & Faith

Kelly Ripa attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kelly Ripa is a devoted mother to her three children, but even she admits there's no excuse for their behavior when hunger strikes. The TV host reflected on a hilarious incident that occurred with her children on the set of her 2003 ABC sitcom Hope & Faith during Wednesday's instalment of LIVE with Kelly & Mark. The topic came up after Kelly read a recent headline about a string of "thieves" walking into hotels to steal complimentary breakfasts. "Many years ago, I was on this sitcom called Hope & Faith. Please hold your applause until the end of this story," recalled Kelly.

"Our kids would come to work all the time. They got used to craft services. Like, crafting, snacks, free food! Just there, just having it there. They would be doing homework and they'd go to crafting and get a snack and come back." She continued: "One day, I was walking home from work with the kids, and I looked down, in New York City, and Lola and Joaquin each have a bag of chips [in their hands]. I go, 'Where'd you get that?' It appeared out of nowhere. And they go, 'From crafting, back there.'"

Kelly shared that she noticed "there was a film crew shooting a film on the streets of New York City, and my kids did not realize that crafting was for set purposes only". The TV star went on to admit that her children, Lola and Joaquin, "thought all crafting was available to all people, at all times", and that "they just walked up to crafting, helped themselves, and walked down the street with a bag of chips".

Faith Ford in black coat, Ted McGinley in navy blazer, and Kelly Ripa chequered coat at a press conference to celebrate Silvercup Studios' 20th Anniversary on the set of Hope & Faith© Getty Images
Faith Ford, Ted McGinley, and Kelly Ripa at a press conference to celebrate Silvercup Studios' 20th Anniversary on the set of Hope & Faith

"Did you go back?" asked Mark Consulous, to which Kelly replied, "No! They were eating them!" The couple share three children – Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Despite now being empty nesters, Kelly and Mark have stayed close to their kids. 

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos gather for Joaquin Consuelos' graduation ceremony at the University of Michigan, shared on LIVE with Kelly and Mark© Kelly Ripa/LIVE with Kelly and Mark
The family of five

Michael lives the closest to his parents in Brooklyn, where he is working as an actor. Lola, meanwhile, splits her time between London and New York City, and when she's there, she stays at her parent's home in the Upper East Side. Joaquin has remained in Michigan, where he graduated from college earlier in 2025. 

Kelly Ripa in red floral top and Mark Consuelos in green top on set of LIVE© Getty Images
Kelly and Mark host LIVE

The couple reside in a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Kelly and Mark purchased the sprawling abode 12 years ago and transformed it into a modern living space with notes of French and Old Hollywood glamor inspired by the film Mommie Dearest.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More