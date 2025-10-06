Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' 'healthy competition' at home that Prince William encourages

It's no secret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are a sporty couple, but now it seems their playful competitive sides are starting to come out in their children. In a new interview with Schitt's Creek actor, Eugene Levy, as part of the star's Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William revealed the sporty activities youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, enjoy. He said Louis is "obsessed with trampolining" and he and Charlotte "end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time."

The Prince added: "Apparently, there is an art to it. Charlotte does her netball as well, and her ballet, and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important. They're trying to learn musical instruments. I'm not sure how successful we're being with that. George loves his football and his hockey." Trampolining, a hobby that royal fans may not have otherwise associated with the Wales children, is not only a bundle of fun, but it also has developmental benefits for children.

© Apple TV+ Prince William opened up about his children's sporty hobbies to Eugene Levy

Why is trampolining good for Charlotte and Louis?

"Trampolining is a fantastic way for children to develop balance, coordination, and core strength while having loads of fun," the Chair of the Association of Play Industries, Dr. Amanda Gummer, tells HELLO!. "The bouncing motion helps with spatial awareness and motor control, and because it’s so joyful, kids stay active without it feeling like exercise. It also supports emotional well-being – jumping releases endorphins and provides a great outlet for energy and stress.

© Getty Images Charlotte and Louis display their competitive streaks on the trampoline

© Getty Trampolining is good for core strength as well as keeping kids active

"When siblings play together on the trampoline, a bit of healthy competition can be really positive – it encourages them to take turns, negotiate rules, and learn how to manage winning and losing gracefully," Dr. Amanda adds of William's reference to Charlotte and Louis "beating each other up" on the trampoline. "These social and emotional skills are key for resilience and empathy. Plus, when play happens outdoors, it boosts mood and connects children with nature, helping them develop healthier, more balanced lifestyles."

© Getty William and Kate's tennis matches get competitive

William and Kate definitely have a competitive streak to their marriage. Reflecting on how they enjoy healthy competition during a September 2023 appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, Kate said jokingly of herself and William: "I don't think we've managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us," adding: "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."