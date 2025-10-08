Meet Celebrity Traitors star Charlotte Church's 3 kids with husband Jonathan and rugby star ex

Charlotte Church might have spent recent years away from the spotlight, but the child star and singer is making a television return on one of the most anticipated programmes of the year. The 39-year-old, who shot to fame in the 1990s as a classical singer, will be one of the many famous faces making up the stellar line-up for the UK's first series of Celebrity Traitors. The BBC One programme, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has so far only featured civilians in previous seasons, but on Wednesday, 8 October, the first episode of the celebrity version will welcome a host of well-known names, and Charlotte is one of them.

Charlotte, who has sold more than ten million records worldwide as a soprano singer, will be appearing alongside fellow artists, TV personalities, and sportspeople people including Stephen Fry, Celia Imrie, Alan Carr, Tom Daly, David Olusoga, Tameka Empson and many more.

Before tuning in to see whether Charlotte will be a traitor or faithful, however, you might be wondering about her personal life and what she gets up to nowadays. The star hasn't released music for over ten years, and these days runs a wellness retreat in Wales. She's also a proud mother of three. Find out all you need to know…

© BBC The full line-up of The Celebrity Traitors alongside returning host Claudia Winkleman

Does Charlotte Church have children?

Yes, Charlotte has three children. The singer and her boyfriend, former rugby player Gavin Henson, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruby, in September 2007, two years after they began dating. In January 2009, Gavin and Charlotte welcomed a son named Dexter.

By February 2010, Charlotte and Gavin were engaged, but the couple never made it down the aisle as they split by the middle of that year. The pair reportedly remained on amicable terms and have continued to co-parent their kids, now both teenagers.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Charlotte Church took her son, Dexter, with her to attend the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards at the International Convention Centre Wales on October 05, 2025 in Newport, Wales

At the time, Charlotte said of their split: "It was amazing. I really was going to marry Gav and spend the rest of my life with him. But then he came back from Norway, and he'd changed, and I'd had time to think. We had both had a change of heart, so we were both of the same mind."

Charlotte is also a mother to her third child, a daughter named Frida Simone, born in 2020, whom she welcomed with her husband, Jonathan Powell. Together, the family live in Wales.

© David M. Benett Charlotte Church and Jonathan Powell pictured in 2015. The couple married in 2017 and share a daughter named Frida together

Who is Charlotte Church's husband?

Charlotte and fellow musician and songwriter Jonathan began dating in late 2010 after meeting in Cardiff. In June 2017, Charlotte suffered a miscarriage, and in October that year, the couple married in secret.