Charlotte Church finally reveals baby daughter's name after giving birth last year

Charlotte Church has shared the name of her baby daughter - almost one year after welcoming the little tot with husband Jonathan Powell.

Appearing on Thursday's This Morning, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she has named her ten-month-old daughter, Freda Simone. How beautiful!

WATCH: Charlotte introduces her baby girl

Admitting there have been plenty of sleepless nights, the doting mum said: "She's delicious, little miss Freda Simone. She's almost 11 months now and she still is causing me some serious sleepless nights still." She then joked: "I'm about to get on the blower to a sleep specialist."

This baby is Charlotte's first child with husband Jonathan, whom she married back in 2017. She is also a mother to Ruby, 13, and Dexter, 12, from her relationship with ex Gavin Henson.

Charlotte and Jonathan had been dating for seven years before surprising the world with a secret, yet, stunning ceremony. The service was held in a registry office in Cardiff in front of a handful of guests. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness to the marriage and signed the register.

They married at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office. The newlyweds then celebrated with a "blessing party" at their house a couple of weeks later.

Back in March, Charlotte appeared on the Sink The Pink Pop Tart podcast, and made reference to her youngest child – who was six months old at the time. She then showed her off on camera in an interview filmed in early February.

"I would love to introduce you to my little baby. Covid realness honey," she said of her daughter, who was wearing a pink and white romper suit with rabbit ears. Charlotte's daughter's birth comes after she suffered heartache over a miscarriage in 2017.

