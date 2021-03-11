Charlotte Church shows off seven-month-old daughter for the first time The star introduced her to fans in a video interview

Charlotte Church has revealed that she welcomed her third child seven months ago.

Appearing on the Sink The Pink Pop Tart podcast, the singer, 34, made reference to "my little baby, my six-month-old", before showing her off on camera in an interview filmed in early February.

"I would love to introduce you to my little baby. Covid realness honey," she said of her daughter, who was wearing a pink and white romper suit with rabbit ears.

WATCH: Charlotte introduces her baby girl

Charlotte's third child is her first with husband Jonathan Powell, whom she married back in 2017.

They had been dating for seven years before surprising the world with a secret yet stunning ceremony. The service was held in a registry office in Cardiff in front of a handful of guests. Charlotte's mum Maria was a witness to the marriage and signed the register.

The couple said "I do" on 14 September at St David's Suite of Cardiff Register Office. The newlyweds then celebrated with a "blessing party" at their house a couple of weeks later.

At the time, the bride couldn't resist sharing a gorgeous snap of her stunning dress and her groom's eccentric suit.

Charlotte's baby girl was born in 2019

Posting a photo on Twitter, the singer and her husband can be seen looking happier than ever, moments after they had exchanged vows.

Charlotte looked fabulous in her strapless white gown adorned with elegant and delicate flower embroidery, complete with a flower crown.

"Seriously happy people," she captioned it.

Charlotte's daughter's birth comes after she suffered heartache over a miscarriage in 2017. The singer has two children, Ruby and Dexter, with her ex-fiancée Gavin Henson.