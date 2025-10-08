Where do the Celebrity Traitors stars sleep? Behind-the-scenes details

The Traitors fans assemble. Grab your cloaks and your popcorn because the hit BBC show is back – but this time with celebrities! The series is set in the same location, the stunning Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands so you can expect scenic views as the players compete to win the epic prize fund. The tense breakfasts and secret chats will take place within the castle walls, but where will the celebrities sleep each night? Here's why they won't stay in the castle itself…

Where do the Celebrity Traitors sleep?

Just like the non-celeb version of the show, the players will leave the castle each night and be whisked to their secret accommodation. Despite seeing the contestants get ready for bed in plush rooms, these are staged scenes, and their private lodges are in fact not filmed.

© Photo: BBC Ardross Castle in Scotland

Alan Cumming, who hosts the US version of the show, which is also filmed at the castle, once told The Daily Beast: "They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous - you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel. And I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight." However, it's unknown if the celebrities stayed at the airport or alternative accommodation nearby.

© Photo: BBC Claudia will host the celebrity show too

Can you stay at Ardross Castle?

The 19th-century venue is now owned by the McTaggart family. It is not open to the general public; however, it is possible to hire it. The venue is available to both corporate and private clients for weddings or work events.

© LLARA PLAZA, BBC The venue is iconic

Who is taking part in Celebrity Traitors?

© BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Artwork - BBC Creative The celebrity line-up

Alan Carr - Comedian

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter

Celia Imrie – Actor

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster

Joe Wilkinson – Comedian

Jonathan Ross - Presenter

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian

Mark Bonnar - Actor

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian

Niko Omilana - Content Creator

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor

Ruth Codd - Actor

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur

How much are the Celebrity Traitors getting paid?

All was revealed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, hosted by Marina Hyde and Richard Osman, when Marina said: "They were able to pay everybody a blanket £40k fee, right? I am spilling all my tea today. They're paying them a £40k fee." But the prize fund that one or multiple players will win will go to charity, unlike the non-celebrity version.



Celebrity Traitors starts Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.