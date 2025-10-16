The Pitt star Noah Wyle celebrates daughter's 20th birthday with rare photo — leaving her emotional

It has been an extra special, celebratory week for Noah Wyle and his family. On Wednesday, August 15, the E.R. alum celebrated his daughter Auden Wyle's entry into her twenties, as she rang in her 20th trip around the sun. Auden, a budding actress, is the The Pitt star's second child with his ex-wife Tracy Warbin, a make-up artist he met on the set of The Myth of Fingerprints; they were married from 2000 to 2010, and are also parents to son Owen Strausser Speer Wyle, who was born in November 2002.

In honor of Auden's special day, Noah, 54, took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming throwback of the two of them. The sweet snap sees them at what appears to be an amusement park; Auden is eagerly sitting on her dad's shoulders, while Noah is looking at the camera, sporting a thick beard, Ray-Ban sunglasses and a twill newsboy flat cap.

© Instagram Noah shared a sweet throwback with Auden

"Happy 20th birthday to you, my darling. I love you beyond measure am so very grateful to be your Dad," Noah wrote in his caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Auden herself commented: "This picture…. Ahhhhhh I love you so much thank you dad."

Others followed suit with: "Sending birthday wishes to your lovely daughter, hope her day is filled with smiles and sunshine," and: "Oh this is sooo cute!!! Tiny little Auden! Happy Birthday," as well as: "Sweet sweet photo," plus another fan also wrote: "Y'all are too cute! Happy birthday, Auden! Enjoy your 20s, there may be ups and downs, but they're fun and it always gets better."

Auden is following in her dad's footsteps; she made her screen debut in 2021 in her dad's show Leverage: Redemption, and has since acted in several short films.

© Getty Images Noah with then-girlfriend Sara and his kids in 2013

In 2011, following his divorce from Tracy, Noah started dating fellow actress Sara Wells, who he met during a production at The Blank Theatre Company, and they tied the knot in June 2014. One year to the month after marrying Sara, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances Harper Wyle.

© Getty Images Noah, Sara and Auden in 2023

On her Instagram, Sara describes herself as both an actress and a singer. Per her IMDb page, she made her screen debut in 2007 on an episode of Californication, as "Girl with Ferrari Guy." She has had a slew of small guest roles since then, most recently in 2021's Leverage: Redemption, a TV series on Prime Video that Noah also starred in, for 31 episodes.

© HBO Max Noah's The Pitt will return to HBO Max in January

Sara appears to have a close bond with her stepchildren, and has previously shared heartwarming birthday tributes to them on Instagram. When Auden had her milestone 16th birthday in 2021, she shared a photo of the two and wrote: "This gorgeous creature is 16 today. What an exceptional human you are. I love you my darling. Happy Birthday," and when Owen had his milestone 21st birthday in 2023, she wrote: "Happy Birthday @owenwyle I'm so proud of the man that you are. May this be your best year yet."