Pink's husband leaves fans impressed with photo of daughter Willow from 'epic weekend getaway'

Over in Pink's household, the weekend was reserved for some quality time between her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow. Though the family is largely based in Los Angeles, for the long weekend, the former motorcycle racer and his daughter jet off across the country to Orlando, for a weekend getaway to Universal Studios. In addition to Willow, 14, the "Raise Your Glass" singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, and the Special Forces alum, who she married in 2006, are also parents to son Jameson, eight.

After the special weekend getaway, Carey took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into it with fans, starting off with a photo of Willow happily posing in front of one of the sculpted creatures on display. The doting dad also included photos and clips of some of the epic Halloween decorations scattered around Universal, and more of the sights he and Willow enjoyed.

© Instagram Carey and Willow had a father-daughter weekend getaway

"All I can say is wow! What an epic weekend getaway w/ Willz to @universalorlando !!!!" he gushed in his caption, adding: "We did the new park as well as #HalloweenHorrorOrlando, and it did not disappoint. This is our 3rd year and it just keeps getting better!!!! Thanks @hhtattooco for the hospitality!!!!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Love to see it brother!! Way to spend time and make amazing memories with those awesome kids!!" as others followed suit with: "I love how you make specific time for each child separately. Makes it more special," and: "This looks so awesome! We are dying to go!" as well as: "Wow. That's way cool!!!"

Last year, Pink concluded her Summer Carnival Tour, which ran for 17 months, for 131 shows across 98 cities and 15 countries. Ahead of her tour, she had opened up to People about balancing her career and performing, detailing both her fear of being a good mom, and the difficult sacrifices she has had to make since. "I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself," she admitted at the time, explaining: "Because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother."

© Instagram Willow buzzed her hair off some time ago, and it has since regrown into a bob

However, eleven years after her first kid was born, she now freely admits: "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done," and noted: "It's shocking how responsible I've become."

© Instagram Jameson on his latest first day of school

Still, balancing the two things she loves most, her family and her music career, is no easy feat, and as she was preparing to embark on a lengthy tour, she had to have difficult conversations with her kids concerning her career and demanding schedule. As it turns out, her tour schedule for the year coincided with one of Willow's theater productions, and she recalled during her interview: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

© Getty Pink and Carey will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year

Nonetheless, she revealed Willow was nothing but supportive. She said: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.' I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!"