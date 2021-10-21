Most popular baby names 2021 - and several are inspired by the royal family

Georgia Brown
Royal Baby names 2021: Latest research has revealed that several of the most popular boys' and girls' names are inspired by the royal family - Isla, Charlotte, James & more
One of the most joyous moments of parenthood is choosing a name for your baby - and it's easily one of the most anticipated moments for royal fans when a new royal baby is born.
Latest research from CasinoSites analysing ONS data has revealed there are several royal monikers topping the list for baby name favourites in the last year.
And with the birth of Meghan Markle's and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana, Princess Eugenie's son August, Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and Zara and Mike Tindall's son Lucas being born this year, it's no wonder regal monikers are influencing parents-to-be!
Date reveals the most popular girls' name is Isla, after the Queen's great-grandchild and daughter of Peter Phillips. The name is currently the 3rd popular in the UK, overtaking all the other family names such as Charlotte, Mia, Sienna and Beatrice.
Charlotte is one of the most popular girls' names in the UK
James takes the top spot for most popular boys’ names, a moniker that has been in the royal family for generations. James is the second child of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.
The second most popular names related to the royal family were revealed as Charlotte and Lucas. Princess Charlotte is the second born child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and since her birth in 2015, the name 'Charlotte' has only gained popularity.
Zara Tindall's daughter is called Mia
Mia, after Mia Tindall, was the third most popular girls’ name and has seen a sharp rise in searches on baby name websites.
If you're looking for inspiration for your new arrival, take a look at the most popular baby names for 2021 - does a royal-inspired title take your fancy?
Most popular girls' baby names 2021
- Isla
- Charlotte
- Mia
- Sienna
- Beatrice
- Zara
- Elizabeth
- Autumn
- Lena
- Savannah
Most popular boy's baby names 2021
- James
- Lucas
- Jack
- Louis
- George
- Archie
- William
- Harry
- Peter
- Edward
