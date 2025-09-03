The top vintage baby boy names from the 1940s and 1950s that are back in fashion

There’s something undeniably chic about dusting off an old classic – and today’s baby names are proving to be no exception. Parents are increasingly turning to the past for baby name inspiration, opting for timeless charm and a touch of old-school gravitas over trendy monikers.

Whether it’s royal ties, literary flair, or simply the cosy appeal of a name your great-grandad might have worn with pride, these vintage picks are officially back in vogue, according to the Office for National Statistics, which recently published its latest list of the top 100 baby names in England and Wales.

The data, sorted into 10-year intervals, has recently been updated to include the years 2014–2024, and you may be surprised by some of these findings. Kick back and have a read – no monocle or cravat required.

© Getty Images The classic Frederick has an array of nicknames Frederick German origin, meaning “peaceful ruler” This classic name carries a regal air and rich history, notably through Frederick, Prince of Wales, father of King George III, as well as mid-century charm thanks to legendary entertainer Fred Astaire. While it disappeared from the top 100 after 1954, it reemerged at #81 in 2014 and has since climbed to #55 in 2024.

© Getty Images This popular name carries lots of old school charm Albert German origin, meaning “noble, bright” A sophisticated choice that brings to mind not only Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s consort, but the mastermind Albert Einstein, Albert evokes old-world sophistication. Last seen at #93 in the top 100 in 1954, Albert re-entered the charts at #84 in 2014 before jumping nearly 30 places to #57 in 2024.

© Getty Images Once more of a nickname, Reggie is a star in its own right ​ Reggie Diminutive of Reginald, meaning “counsel power” A charming diminutive of Reginald – which hasn’t reappeared in the top 100 since 1944 – Reggie brings a touch more casualness to this traditional name while still maintaining a classic air. Reggie burst onto the scene at #43 in 2024 – and may be climbing higher yet.

© Getty Images This sweet diminutive went straight to the top 20 Albie Diminutive of Albert, Alban, or Albus, meaning “white, or, man from Alba” While Albert in its original form has also skyrocketed in popularity, the delightful diminutive Albie landed at #19 on the top 100 in 2024. A quirky, upbeat choice, Brits may recognise it from the 2000s TV series of the same name.

© Getty Images A timeless choice, Ralph is growing in popularity again Ralph English origin, meaning “wolf-counsel” Rooted in Old Norse, Ralph has truly withstood the test of time, balancing its historical levity with modern literary and cinematic weight, thanks to figures like Ralph Waldo Emerson and actor Ralph Fiennes. While it previously hadn’t been seen in the top 100 since 1944, Ralph edged its way onto the charts in 2024 at number #94.

© Getty Images A classic literary choice, Arthur is just shy of the number one spot Arthur Celtic origin, meaning “bear” Steeped in myth and legend, Arthur summons images of ancient folklore via King Arthur himself, and carries literary weight as the namesake of Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle. After it re-entered the top 100 at #41 in 2014 for the first time since 1954, it skyrocketed to number #4 in 2024.

© Getty Images George reached its highest peak since the early 20th century ​ George Greek origin, meaning “farmer” A perennial favourite with strong royal connotations, George previously slipped from the number #3 spot it held for three decades in 1924, but has since reached its highest peak since its early 1900s reign, coming in at #6 in 2024.

© Getty Images Enzo is a modern diminutive of classic Italian names Enzo Italian origin, meaning “estate ruler” Considered the Italian version of Henry, the name is also a diminutive of the names Lorenzo or Vincenzo, traditionally considered “older man” names in Italy. Racing mogul Enzo Ferrari popularised this name overseas, bringing with it a dash of Mediterranean sophistication. Enzo entered the top 100 for the first time in 2024 at #92.

© Getty Images Rupert is a classic name packed with flair Rupert German origin, meaning “bright fame” Derived from Robert, Rupert is a British classic that evokes both aristocratic charm and contemporary favour. It is also the name of both Ron Weasley’s original actor, Rupert Grint, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s mentor, Rupert Giles. Rupert debuted on the top 100 at #84 in 2024.

© Getty Images Theodore is a more popular choice than Theo Theodore Greek origin, meaning “gift of God” Four places about its diminutive Theo, Theodore is forging a name for itself in its own right. Dignified yet friendly, and earning the cutesy nickname Teddy, Theodore jumped from #59 to #8 in 2024 after a century of absence from the top 100.

© Getty Images Freddie embodies the traditional Frederick with a distinct modern flair Freddie Diminutive of Frederick, meaning “peaceful ruler” While both Freddie and Frederick stormed the top 100, this lively diminutive has edged its competitor out slightly, jumping from #20 to #13 in 2024. Full of personality, it retains its classic roots while feeling a touch more modern.

© Getty Images This less common spelling of Louis is here to stay Louie Variation of Louis, of German and French origin, meaning “renowned warrior” A jaunty variant of the classic Louis, the added ‘e’ gives this name a youthful edge that stays true to its regal roots. It first entered the top 100 at #91 in 2004, and has since climbed its way to #28.