'Old-school' royal baby names are dying out – try these monikers for 2025

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate, has had the nation in a complete hold when it comes to inspiring baby names.

Though he has had the most influence on baby names across the UK for quite a few years, it seems that he may finally have been dethroned, and the two royal children who have taken his spot might surprise you.

According to new research by Irish Casino Sites, two British royal children share the position of the 10th most influential celebrity baby names, seeing the biggest rise in use.

© Getty Princess Eugenie's son inspired baby name trends

August, the name of Princess Eugenie's son with Jack Brooksbank, and Louis, the name of the youngest child of Prince William, both come in at 10th place, with a 56 per cent rise in popularity. Meanwhile, George has seen a 2 per cent decline.

The research suggests that August has been on the rise ever since the Brooksbank baby was born, and saw an additional boost after Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith chose the same one.

© Getty Prince Louis also inspired many British parents

Commenting on the impact of celebrity names, Mark Knight of Irish Casino Sites said: "Celebrities are the first port of call for many when it comes to inspiring trends – and it's clear that baby names are no exception. Parents appear more likely to choose a celebrity-inspired name when it's an unusual choice.

"Old-school names like George don't get the same boost as they have many associations beyond a single celebrity baby."

The future of royal baby names

Predicting which celebrity and royal babies will make waves in the near future, he added: "It'll be very telling to see how recent celebrity arrivals inspire naming trends this time next year, like Elon Musk's 'Seldon' or Princess Beatrice's 'Athena'."

© Getty Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena was born earlier this year

Mark continued: "We'd expect names to fluctuate based on the popularity of the celeb parent as well as the individuality of the name, as you often can't separate one from the other."

The research also concluded that, despite the global attention on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the past few months, they haven't had much of an impact on British naming patterns.

© Instagram 'Archie' as a name hasn't changed much in popularity

Archie, the name of the couple's six-year-old son, seemingly saw very little to no change recently, even though it's been a typically popular name since his birth.

Take a look at our favourite royal baby moments below...