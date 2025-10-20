Hoda Kotb's life is full of surprises as former Today host shares heartwarming update — watch

Hoda Kotb was all smiles over the weekend when she delivered an emotional update on her life with her loved ones. The former Today host shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring her daughters, Hope and Haley, and some other very important people too. Hoda and her girls dished up a double dose of joy for Hoda's mom and her sister, and the moments — which can be watched above — were captured on camera.

The mom-of-two has been enjoying life in the suburbs since moving away from the city and stepping back from her role on Today at the beginning of the year. She recently returned to the NBC show as a guest and Savannah Guthrie interviewed Hoda about her book, Jump and Find Joy.

© Instagram Hoda and her daughters delivered two surprises

Hoda is raising her daughters as a single mother, since she and her ex-fiance, Joel Schiffman, split in 2022 before walking down the aisle. They co-parenting, however, and have remained good friends despite their breakup.

At the time, Hoda shared the news on Today and explained to her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

She continued: "We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends."