Hoda Kotb embarks on new adventure with daughters after Today departure — photos

Hoda Kotb is putting her newfound free time since departing the Today Show earlier this year to good use.

Back in September when she first announced her decision to leave the longtime NBC program, she said that one of the drivers in her decision was her hope to spend more time with her daughters, Haley, eight, and Hope, five.

And not only has she already been able to experience getting to take the girls to school in the morning, but now, she is also having a ball with them on a fun-filled getaway.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb reacts as Craig Melvin is announced as her Today Show replacement

Hoda took to Instagram this week and shared a sweet glimpse into her latest vacation with her girls, to none other than Universal Studios in Orlando.

She quickly proved that the Today Show is never too far away from her, first sharing a photo with Hope and Haley, who have their faces painted, posing outside the Today Show cafe in the theme park.

The doting mom next shared another snap of the three posing outside Universal's signature globe, plus more endearing pics of them riding on different rides and getting their faces painted.

© Instagram Hoda and her daughters jet off to Orlando

"What a fun day @universalorlando!! Special thanks to Mary — the very best tour guide at the park," Hoda wrote in her caption, alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "It's so wonderful seeing you enjoy these moments!!" as others followed suit with: "These pics make me so happy for all of you!" and: "Miss you Hoda, but happy to know you're 'living life,' enjoy every moment," as well as: "I love seeing you so happy, but I sure do miss you! The shows are not the same without you!"

© Instagram The girls got their faces painted

When Hoda first announced her departure from Today back in September, detailing the incredibly difficult decision, the mom-of-two shared that in addition to wanting to spend more time with her daughters, it was also largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone.

© Instagram They also enjoyed plenty of rides

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared at the time.

© Getty Hoda left Today in January

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."

Still, it isn't a retirement for the veteran journalist, who is currently developing a new business venture within the wellness space.