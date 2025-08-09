Hoda Kotb 'overwhelmed' on 61st birthday as she reunites with ex

Hoda Kotb was feeling "overwhelmed" during her 61st birthday celebrations on Saturday, August 9.

The former Today star revealed that the festivities started early as she was joined by her family to mark her special day, including her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Hoda took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video that revealed just some of the fun they were all having, and the love she received from her family appeared to hit her hard.

Birthday celebrations

"Birthday just getting started— and already overwhelmed!" she captioned the touching clip.

Hoda's followers were quick to send her happy birthday wishes, with one commenting: "Wishing the amazing @hodakotb a Happy Birthday! May today be filled with as much love and happiness as you bring to others. Here's to you!"

Another said: "Happy Birthday @hodakotb you are the epitome of grace kindness and light sending you lots of love and best wishes." A third added: "Happy birthday. May all your birthday wishes come true and your next year be full of health, love, and happiness."

As well as her home being decorated with balloons, flowers, and 'Happy Birthday' bunting, Hoda enjoyed some time by the sea before sitting down for a family meal, and Joel was right by her side.

© Getty Images Hoda announced her separation from Joel in January 2022

Friendly exes

Hoda and Joel were together for eight years before announcing their engagement in 2019. However, in January 2022, she revealed on Today with Hoda & Jenna that they had called it off and had separated.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she added.

© Instagram Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel

Since then, the pair have remained close, co-parenting the daughters they'd adopted while together, and will frequently reunite for family celebrations like birthdays and Christmas.

In 2022, Hoda spoke with People about efficiently and happily navigating co-parenting with Joel despite their split. "Sometimes relationships evolve. Sometimes, perfectly nice people can go their separate ways. Sometimes a relationship ends on your last breath, and sometimes it ends before that, and that's okay."

© Getty Images Hoda and Joel have remained good friends

She emphasized that they still had love for each other and there were no hard feelings, adding: "I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here."

"I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."