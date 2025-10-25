Mason Disick set to separate from Kourtney Kardashian in shock family plans

The Kardashians are synonymous with California, with Calabasas, Malibu and the Hidden Hills their stomping grounds for several decades, so it came as a surprise to viewers of their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, when episode one of their new season, which aired on Thursday, revealed that two key family members are set to leave California for pastures new.

The first scene of season seven saw Khloe Kardashian chat with her sister Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, about his plans to vacate his Hidden Hills property – and his plans to take his and Kourtney's oldest son, Mason, 15, with him.

© Instagram Mason and Scott Disick, with Penelope too

All change

Breaking the news to Khloe, Scott begins: "I have something I've got to throw past you. I think I might move back to New York. I just don't have that much reason to live in Hidden Hills anymore."

The candid comments seemed cutting, giving that Scott's three children, shared with Kourtney are all California-based, with Khloe asking what we were all thinking: "What about Mason?" to which Scott replied: "He'd probably come with me." Khloe retorted: "That's insanity."

Scott elaborated that he and Mason would "probably live uptown," finding a private school for Mason to enrol at to finish his studies. In a segment to camera, Khloe wondered how her sister felt about the plans, wondering whether Scott and Kourtney's other kids, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10, would be bi-coastal.

Clearly considering the situation, Scott said: "The biggest thing is obviously Penelope and Reign and how much and how easy it would be for them to be there and get back and forth. I haven't talked to Kourt or the kids."

© Instagram Mason Disick would be separated from his brother Reign if he moved to New York

Khloe went on to query whether Mason would be okay with moving across the country, and Scott admitted he was yet to figure out the plan, adding: "But I do feel like that is what I want to do."

Mason's separation

Mason has always been close to his father, often opting to spend time with him rather than with his mother and her husband, Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker. In 2024, when Kourtney, Travis and their blended family decamped to Australia for a month while Travis was on tour there, Mason chose to stay in California with Scott, with Kourtney explaining: "Mason isn't wanting to come [to Australia]. He's a teenager and wants to be with his friends and his dad." Sharing her upset, the Lemme brand founder added: "I don't want to not see him."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian is used to spending time away from Mason

That said, she has a brilliant time with her other children on the other side of the world, sharing: "Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get two full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older!"

Whether Mason makes the break and relocates to the Big Apple with his dad is yet to be seen – but we're sure the family will keep us up to date on their reality show.