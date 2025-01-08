Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick makes surprise confession about 'wild' son Reign, 10

Khloé Kardashian has finally entered the podcast space with her inaugural launch, Khloé in Wonder Land. And she's kicking things off by keeping it all in the family!

The reality TV star, 40, released the very first episode on Wednesday, January 8 on X, and her first ever special guest turned out to be none other than Scott Disick, one of her closest friends.

Scott, 41, dated Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015, and the pair welcomed three children together: Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10.

Despite their breakup, they've remained on good terms and continue to co-parent their kids. Meanwhile, while Kourtney is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and shares a son with him, Scott remains a close friend of the entire Kardashian family, most notably Khloé.

For the first episode, Khloé and Scott broke down some of the misconceptions about their relationship, such as shutting down claims that Scott impregnated her, and spoke about leading their lives as parents in the public eye.

The pair broached the topic of seeing their kids embrace fame the way the youngest of the sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, did despite not wanting anything to do with the spotlight when Keeping Up With the Kardashians first started airing.

Scott mentioned that despite Mason and Penelope being more familiar with the limelight, and the former having his own social media page with over 800k followers, it's youngest Reign that he sees as the most "comfortable" with the spotlight.

He added that he thought Reign would "want it the most, he'd want to be…camera'd up, he's ready to go," with his doting aunt Khloé comparing him to a "young Jim Carrey," deeming him one of the funniest in the family.

"He is wild," his dad declared, recalling an incident from earlier that day when his son, then still nine years old, made up an entire story about one of their nannies, Ally, being an exotic dancer.

"Ally was dancing again last night," he remembered his son telling him, to his disbelief. "She sneaks men in at night, she dances, and the men just shower money on her."

"Scott, this isn't true," Khloé responded, and as Scott continued, she asked: "He's lying, right?" and he emphatically adds: "Of course he's lying! She's not dancing! He is wild!"

The mom-of-two looked on with mild shock, saying: "He's nine and this is what he said…this is nuts." Scott recalled his son telling the story with a very serious demeanor, adding: "I obviously didn't believe him but I wanted him to tell the story, so I'm like, 'Keep going.'"

"And he goes, 'Yeah, the guys were making it rain and giving her money. And yeah, she does what she does'," with both Scott and Khloé once again signing off by dubbing Reign "wild."

Khloé herself is a mom to son Tatum and daughter True, shared with ex Tristan Thompson, and Scott is also a doting uncle to them.