See Rob Kardashian then-and-now as he returns to TV on The Kardashians after 9 years

Rob Kardashian is finally back on TV! At least for a little bit. The media personality and entrepreneur made his first appearance on screen since 2016 in the season seven premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, joining his mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, and half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus all their children. The entire family, including Rob's own rarely-seen daughter Dream Kardashian, came together for one last family dinner in their old Hidden Hills home, which has now been sold.

The reunion was especially emotional for Kris, who looked back on all the memories she'd created in the home as a mom and grandmom, where much of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was filmed, and where Kendall and Kylie spent a majority of their formative years. To mark the tearful occasion, Rob, 38, also arrived, being briefly seen on camera as Khloé and Kris reacted to "Bob" being around.

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian first started making TV appearances with his family in 2007

Rob's early TV days

Rob first began making appearances on KUWTK when it started airing in 2007, although his cameos and showings were always more sporadic than his three older sisters and his mom. His appearances did get more sporadic as the show went on, especially once he began transitioning to other TV ventures outside of the main show.

He was a contestant on season 13 of Dancing with the Stars in 2011, and ended as the runner-up with Cheryl Burke, beating his sister Kim's placement on season seven. In 2016, his show Rob & Chyna premiered on E!, although only seven episodes were aired and it ended after just three months. It documented their whirlwind relationship, engagement, and preparing to become parents to their daughter Dream, now eight. His final on-screen appearance was that year, and he has since kept away from public and social media appearances as well.

Will he be back on The Kardashians?

Rob's appearance in the premiere as "uncle Bob" was a heartfelt reminder of his close bond with his family, simply making a few seconds worth of cameos on camera. His appearance was almost completely the same compared to his last TV stint, only sporting longer hair. He wore his signature black tee and a baseball cap repping for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

© Getty Images His final on-screen appearance, plus his final public appearance, was as pictured in 2016

Kris commented on Rob's appearance on the show meaning "the world to me," with Khloé then cheekily adding in another confessional: "Yes guys. Rob is here. You heard it right." She and Rob have demonstrated a close bond that stands apart from their siblings. She continued: "I know everyone is hoping that Rob comes back to the show, and trust me, we are too."

What does Rob do for a living now?

© The Kardashians/Hulu Rob returned to the family's new Hulu show for a brief cameo in the season seven premiere

Khloé shared an update: "Rob is doing well. He's alive. The conspiracies run wild. One of the main ones is that he lives with me, in our shadows, and we don't want to have him around us. He's not some miserable person that lives under a bridge, he's not like some gruffalo. We're totally fine." Kourtney and Kim similarly also chimed in by affirming how funny and sweet he can be, with Kim saying having him back on the show is "the goal."

While Rob has been involved with several entrepreneurial ventures in the past, including working with PerfectSkin, BG5 and Rival Spot, his primary business seems to be his designer sock line, Arthur George, founded in 2012. The website is still active, and now even sports merchandise tying back to his family, the latest drop focusing on "King Kylie" apparel.

© Getty Images His most lucrative business venture still seems to be his line of socks and apparel, Arthur George, which he started in 2012

Are Rob and Blac Chyna back together?

Rob and Blac Chyna, who now goes by her birth name Angela Renée White, dated sporadically between 2016 and 2017, briefly becoming engaged and welcoming their daughter before the former accused her of infidelity and posted graphic images of her online. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster since then, including a $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian family for defamation.

Angela was last engaged to rapper and songwriter Derrick Milano. However, earlier this month, while speaking at the Los Angeles Women's Expo following an Instagram post tagging Rob, she joked that if she had to pick Rob or her previous ex Tyga to have another child with, she'd "absolutely" pick Rob.

© Getty Images Blac Chyna and Rob began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Dream together that same year

"Me and Robert… we're healing, and we're communicating, and we're just going with the flow," she told the crowd per TMZ, having previously spoken about their amicable co-parenting strategy as well. "Robert is so funny. He's actually, like, hilarious," she added, noting that when it comes to a reconciliation, if God wants it to be something, "then it will be something."