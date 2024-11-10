Kourtney Kardashian's teen son Mason Disick makes social media return with rare glimpse of personal life

Mason Disick is back on social media, but he is still laying low.

Though he was born into the spotlight, and practically on reality television, the firstborn son of exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has shied away from the public eye in recent years, and makes little appearances on his parents' social media or on The Kardashians.

He did start showing more of his personality again this past summer when he relaunched his Instagram account, and though he keeps posts to a minimum, he did recently share a photo providing a glimpse into what he has been up to.

Mason took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a casual snap to his Instagram Stories, a photo in which he appears with friends hanging out in a parking garage.

The boys are sporting Chrome Hearts attire, a brand Mason's aunt Kim Kardashian frequently wears, and he set the Story to the song "Fit Check: by ian and VonOff1700.

Mason first launched his Instagram in May, at the time sharing a photo of himself posing on a terrace with a forest view, wearing an Off-White black t-shirt and hiding his face with a cap. He made the post's song "Type [Expletive]" by Future.

© Instagram Mason is pretty coy on his Instagram

Though he had the comments section under the post largely disabled, his aunts Kim and Khloé Kardashian were quick to express their disbelief over him joining the social media app, with Kim writing: "You're really on Instagram," with a tearful emoji, as Khloé added: "I can't believe this is happening."

The latter also gave her nephew a sweet shout-out by sharing his first post to her own Instagram Stories, and endearingly wrote: "I can't believe my @msondisick is on insta," noting: "The one who named us Kiki and KoKo is a legit teenager."

© The Kardashians/Disney+ He already towers over his mom

So far, Mason is only following his family, including his parents Kourtney and Scott, as well as his grandmother Kris Jenner, uncle Rob Kardashian, and aunts Kim, Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie Kenner.

© Instagram Kourtney reacted to her son joining Instagram at the time

He has since also shared two additional posts; he posted a carousel that first featured a photo with some of his friends, followed by two hanging out with his little sister Penelope in New York City, plus another carousel that featured a sweet mirror pic with his youngest sibling Reign.

© Instagram Mason with his younger brother Reign

In addition to Mason, Kourtney and Scott also share daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, nine. She also shares son Rocky Thirteen, who just celebrated his milestone first birthday, with husband Travis Barker.

And though Mason keeps himself largely out of the public eye, his dad did recently give an update on how he's been during the season five premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu. Catching up with Kris and Khloé, who stopped by his house, he said: "He's great, he's really been unbelievable," and endearingly noted: "We're closer than ever." He also made sure to remind Kris that he's very excited about getting a car from her as soon as he turned 16. "He's extremely excited about that new car," the dad-of-three told the Kardashian family matriarch, and emphasized: "You promised him in three years."