Meet Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife and 13 children

Dog the Bounty Hunter has a large family that consists of 13 children from six relationships, and many have gotten cameos on his reality TV series, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is currently with rancher Francie Chapman, whom he married in 2021. Both partners experienced losing previous partners and grieved together. The duo go bounty hunting and attend conferences and conventions as well. Find out more about his family.

Duane's girlfriend

In 1972, Duane's first born was Christopher Michael Hecht, 53, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Debbie White. After Debbie passed, their son was adopted when he was five years old by Gloria and Keith Hecht. Christopher was sentenced to three years in 2021 for menacing arrest.

© Instagram Duane Chapman has 13 kids across six relationships

First marriage

Duane first married La Fonda Sue Darnall, and the pair share Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman. Duane, 52, was born in 1973. His son has had multiple cameos on the reality TV shows and he is also a bail bondsman like Duane. He once worked at Duane's Da'Kine Bail Bonds in Hawaii and then later moved to Florida to start his own company.

Leland, 49, was born in 1976 and he also worked at Duane's company. He then started his own business Kama'aina Bail Bonds in Hawaii. He was married twice and has three children in total.

© Getty Images Duane first married La Fonda Sue Darnall, and the pair share Duane Lee II and Leland Blane Chapman

Second marriage

Duane got married a second time to Ann Tegnell in 1979 and the duo share Zabadiah, Wesley and James Robert Chapman. Zabadiah was born in 1980, however only a month after his birth, he tragically passed away.

Wesley, 45, was born in 1980, and was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents separated. He went on to become a motivational speaker and he created his company, A Human Project and co-founded The Human Gathering. He married Jodie Chapman. James, 43, was welcomed in 1982, and he had several cameos on the TV shows, and kept a low profile.

© Instagram Duane's third marriage was to Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982, and they share their kids Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae Chapman

Third marriage

Duane's third marriage was to Lyssa Rae Brittain in 1982, and they share their kids Barbara Katie, Tucker Dee and Lyssa Rae Chapman. Barbara was born in 1982. She passed away at 23 due to a tragic car crash and she left behind her son Travis.

Tucker, 42, was born in 1983 and like many of his siblings, he also showed up on the popular series but has since maintained a private life. Lyssa, 38, was born in 1987 and she went on to have her own clothing store called BABY by Lyssa Chapman. She gave birth to Abbie Mae Chapman when she was 15. She married Braham "Bo" Galanti in 2009 and they share their daughter Madalynn Grace Galanti. They divorced in 2011, and she then married Leiana Eversen.

Fourth marriage

Duane married a fourth time in 2006 to Beth Chapman and the pair share their children Bonnie Joanne and Garry Cahpman. The couple adopted Cecily before Beth passed away in 2019. On the anniversary of her death in 2022, Duane shared on social media that he discovered he had another son named Jon, who keeps his life private.

© WireImage The reality TV star's fifth wedding was to Francie Frane. Through that marriage, he became the stepfather to Francie's kids including Gregory Zecca

Bonnie, 27, was born in 1998 and is a content creator. Her mother passed at 51 due to stage II throat cancer and the doting daughter opened a boutique called Huntress Boutique to pay tribute to her late mother. Garry, 24, was born in 2001. Although he was never featured on the series, he enjoys hunting and traveling just like his dad.

Cecily was adopted and she now helps run the Huntress Boutique with Bonnie. Duane discovered his son and made that information public on June 26. His son was born on the same day that Duane's first wife Beth passed away.

Fifth marriage

The reality TV star's fifth wedding was to Francie Frane. Through that marriage, he became the stepfather to Francie's kids including Gregory Zecca.

Both of the kids enjoyed bow hunting with Duane. On July 19 Gregory allegedly accidentally shot his 13-year-old son Anthony in Florida.