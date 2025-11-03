Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar and their three kids including Shilo

Shilo is heavily involved in football just like his father. He was a safety, wide receiver and return specialist for Trinity Christian High School's football team in Cedar Hill, Texas. Post-high school he attended the University of South Carolina and started his college football journey.

He then transferred to Jackson State and played for their team next before he eventually transferred for the third time to the University of Colorado to represent them. After college, he got signed as an undrafted free agent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also gotten his start in the modeling world, as he got signed to the United Talent Agency, and was featured in the series Black Mafia Family.