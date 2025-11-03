Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar and their three kids including Shilo

NFL coach Deion Sandersand Pilar Sanders got married in 1999 and they welcomed their children Shilo Sanders, 25, Shedeur Sanders, 23, Shelomi Sanders, 21, into the world together. They were married for 14 years and then they underwent a rocky legal battle during their divorce proceedings. They eventually divorced in 2013, and the siblings were split up in their parent's conservatorship. All three of their children ended up in the sports realms and have impressive skill sets. Find out all about the family below.
Who is Pilar Sanders?
Pilar is a fitness coach and wellness content creator. While she was a senior in high school, she was a professional model who was signed to Irene Marie and Ford Models. She later transitioned to acting and appeared in the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Veronica's Closet, and she partook in LL Cool J's In The House. Pilar is the co-founder of a children's summer camp called Prime Time Achievers and she's also the co-founder of Essence of Beshalom, which focuses on young girls and helping them gain confidence.
Pilar Sanders and Deion Sanders' marriage
The duo met on the set of In The House in the mid-1990s. Both were rising stars at the time, with Pilar gaining traction for her modeling and Deion for his football skill set. Pilar became known in the sports space when she married NFL coach Deion in 1999 and they shared three children together. They got divorced in 2013 after a tumultuous and public legal battle. Post-divorce, Deion was granted sole conservatorship over Shilo and Shedeur, and a joint conservatorship over their son Shelomi, on top of the monthly child support of $10,500.
Shilo Sanders, 25
Shilo is heavily involved in football just like his father. He was a safety, wide receiver and return specialist for Trinity Christian High School's football team in Cedar Hill, Texas. Post-high school he attended the University of South Carolina and started his college football journey.
He then transferred to Jackson State and played for their team next before he eventually transferred for the third time to the University of Colorado to represent them. After college, he got signed as an undrafted free agent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also gotten his start in the modeling world, as he got signed to the United Talent Agency, and was featured in the series Black Mafia Family.
Shedeur Sanders, 23
Shedeur is also a football player like his father and brother. He played for two college teams, including the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. During his college years, he was honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the 2021 Jerry Rice Award. He was chosen by the Cleveland Browns during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Shelomi Sanders, 21
Shelomi is also heavily involved in sports, however she went into basketball as a collegiate player at Jackson State University in 2022. Just like her brother, she transferred to three colleges in total. She also played for the University of Colorado in 2023 and then for Alabama A&M University during the 2024-25 season.