Meet Justin Trudeau's 3 children from his previous marriage to Sophie Grégoire

Justin Trudeau is a busy father-of-three with his former wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Justin, who is now dating singer Katy Perry, is the proud dad to Xavier Trudeau, 18, Ella-Grace Trudeau, 16, and Hadrien Trudeau, 11. After being married for 18 years, Justin and Sophie split in 2023. Since their divorce, the duo have successfully co-parented, continued to work together and have even taken family trips. Learn all about Justin's family life below.
Xavier Trudeau, 18
Xavier was the former couple's first child, and although they kept his life private as a child, when he became a teen, he was featured more often on Justin's social media and he also accompanied his dad during his work-related visits, such as the G20 Summit, as well as state visits to India, Indonesia and Singapore. Xavier is an aspiring musician with the stage name Xav, who released his debut EP titled When Does It End in July 2025. Xavier is also his younger brother's basketball mentor.
Ella-Grace Trudeau, 16
Ella is Justin's only daughter and he made the conscious decision to raise her as a feminist. He shared with Vox: "I talk to our daughter, Ella all the time about how she can do anything she wants and she's just as good as any man, and she's better than any man because she's brilliant and she's wonderful and everything."
During Justin's farewell speech for his prime minister role in March 2025, Ella wrote online: "I'm looking forward to seeing more of him at home, and less of him online, but I would never trade the last few years for anything. Dad, I'm so proud of you." The duo often enjoy skiing and going to the movies together.
Hadrien Trudeau, 11
Hadrien is the former pair's youngest child. In 2024, Justin celebrated his son's birthday and lovingly wrote: "Fun, fearless, and adventurous… that's this guy right here. Happy birthday, Hadrien!" The two enjoy trick-of-treating and going on small plane rides together.
What has Justin said about fatherhood?
Justin finds a deeper purpose in fatherhood and loves being a dad. He explained to Dad CEO: "One of my father's greatest lessons was that there is no job more important than being a parent. He found his greatest joy in parenting, and in many ways, he was ahead of his time as a father. I can only follow his example: watching my children learn and grow, by spending family time outdoors together, or playing a board game, it's enjoying the simple moments together as a family that helps keep us grounded."
What have Justin and Sophie said about their divorce?
Justin and Sophie have remained cordial while co-parenting. When they split, Justin took to social media to say: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build." During the Next Question with Katie Couric podcast, Sophie transparently revealed that her healing journey has been challenging. She shared: "It hurts deeply, because in a way, we have these two words in our language. You know, marriage is 'success.' Separation and divorce is 'failure.' We are still bound by love and respect and smiles and tears, and we're still trying to figure it out. And it's not perfect, but when you keep things honest, Michael J. Fox said, 'We're only as sick as our secrets.'"