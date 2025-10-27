Meet Justin Trudeau's 3 children from his previous marriage to Sophie Grégoire

Ella is Justin's only daughter and he made the conscious decision to raise her as a feminist. He shared with Vox: "I talk to our daughter, Ella all the time about how she can do anything she wants and she's just as good as any man, and she's better than any man because she's brilliant and she's wonderful and everything."

During Justin's farewell speech for his prime minister role in March 2025, Ella wrote online: "I'm looking forward to seeing more of him at home, and less of him online, but I would never trade the last few years for anything. Dad, I'm so proud of you." The duo often enjoy skiing and going to the movies together.