Patrick Mahomes' parents: All about Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes Sr.

Patrick Mahomes rocketed to fame after he was awarded the league's Most Valuable Player accolade in just his second season in the National Football League. But did you know that the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl superstar is not the only sports success story in his family?

It turns out sporting ability runs in the NFL player's blood, as Patrick is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes. Pat Jr. is one of the two children Pat Sr. had with his now ex-wife Randi Martin, who has also made a success of her career in event planning.

© Patrick Mahomes on Instagram The Mahomes extended family

Join HELLO! as we look into everything you need to know about the popular quarterback's proud parents.

What does Patrick Mahomes Sr. do for a living?

An MLB player from 1992 to 2003, Pat Mahomes Sr. retired from baseball completely in 2009. Most recently, the 52-year-old worked as the host of the sports focused podcast The Big Mahomes Show, which he launched in November 2021.

© Getty Images Pat Mahomes pitching for the New York Mets in 2000

Throughout his baseball career, Pat pitched for teams including the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and his home-state's own Texas Rangers. After leaving the major league in 2003, Pat took to playing for teams including the Montreal Expos, Sioux Falls Canaries and Las Vegas 51s. In 2019, the Texas-born former baseball star was inaugurated into the Sioux Falls Hall of Fame.

Pat's late career wasn't his only departure from MLB following his professional debut, as the right-handed sportsman also made a professional debut in Japan's Puro Yakyu (Professional Baseball) league. The pitcher played with the Yokohama BayStars from July 15, 1997 to September 9, 1998.

© Getty Images Pat playing for the Boston Red Sox in 1996

With his sports career insight, Pat always had confidence in his son's sporting ability. However, it was baseball which Pat originally wanted to encourage his son to pursue for a career. "He was always the best player on his baseball team," he told the Los Angeles Times. "He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player," he said.

SEE: NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: from Patrick Mahomes to Jason Kelce

Patrick (Jr.) was in fact a talented footballer, basketballer and baseballer – a fact which Pat later cited to the Times as evident in his playing on the football pitch. "You can tell by the way Patrick plays quarterback that he took pieces of his basketball, the jump throws and no-look passes, and pieces of his baseball, the different arm angles, and he put it all together in a package in football," he explained.

What does Randi Martin do for a living?

Randi Martin is an event planner and homemaker based in Tyler, Texas. Like her son, the Texas-born woman was named after her father – Randy Martin. Since 2005, she has worked in events coordination for Hollytree Country Club.

© Randi Mahomes on Instagram Randi with Patrick after the Super Bowl in 2023

The 46-year-old is also entrepreneurial, having branched out to create cameos and branded products based on her identity as Patrick's mom. Her brand QB Producer focuses on sharing insights into her and her family's life story as well as selling branded tote bags and other day-to-day paraphernalia for fans of the family.

MORE: Tim McGraw thrills fans as he takes on NFL star Patrick Mahomes' challenge

Randi has always been a strong supporter of her son's sporting ability, and admitted in a 2020 interview with FOX4: "I knew when it came to sports, he was going to be able to reach whatever level he wanted." The event planner's support and belief in her son came in handy when at one point, Patrick considered quitting football as a child. "Before his junior year of high school; he came to me that summer wanting to quit football," she explained. "But I just said you're going to regret it if you quit."

© Getty Images Randi Martin watching a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2020

The mom-of-three is a proud grandparent to Patrick and his wife Brittany's children Sterling and Patrick III. She is also a proud Christian and an altruist, and uses her skills as an event planner to host fundraising events for good causes such as the children's charity Variety KC.

Are Patrick Mahomes' mother and father still together?

No, Pat and Randi got divorced in 2006 after several years of marriage (it is unknown exactly when the couple were married). However, despite their separation, the duo still appear to have a good relationship and are regularly spotted proudly supporting their son together.

DISCOVER: Super Bowl 2023 players' homes: Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce and more

Randi's website offers an insight into the two's relationship from their first connection to today. It explains: "After high school, Randi met Patrick's father and they quickly reconnected and started a family. When they met, Randi had no idea that her future husband was a star athlete that played professional baseball."

Her biography then says: "Married life with a professional baseball player is a hard life and took a toll on their relationship, which led to divorce. [But] true to Randi's optimistic spirit, the two are friendly to this day."