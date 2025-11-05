Millie Bobby Brown talks putting 'beautiful' daughter in the spotlight: 'It's our job to protect her'

Millie Bobby Brown, 21, has broken her silence on the "beautiful, amazing" journey of becoming a mother alongside husband Jake Bongiovi, calling him the "most amazing day". Millie, who will appear in the final season of Netflix drama Stranger Things, said: "Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles, and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy. We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad."

Millie has not shared her daughter's name and told British Vogue that she does not plan to share any details of the young girl's personality, especially after growing up in the limelight herself. "For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself. It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly," said Millie. "If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little… as her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that."

The actress and her husband, 23, announced in August 2025 that they had welcomed their baby via adoption. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie announced in a post on Instagram. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three." The comments section on the post was disabled.

Millie and Jake began dating in June 2021 and tied the knot in May 2024; they are largely based on a farm in Georgia where they are also raising animals. "I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she had previously shared of wanting to start a family young.

Millie Bobby Brown shares rare insight into relationship

© Getty Images Jake and Millie in 2022; they became parents in 2025

"I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting," she said on the Smartless podcast earlier this summer with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, and emphasized: "For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"

© Instagram Millie shared the sweet snap of her new baby on social media

Millie has only shared a few snaps of the young girl including one of the young family on the It's A Small World ride at a Disney park; her face was blurred out as her father held her."

My T Swift October," Millie captioned the snap, referring to the release of Taylor Swift's album, The Life of a Showgirl. The couple also shared a glimpse of their baby in September, when Millie posted a snap of Jake holding their daughter's covered carrier as he walked towards a plane.