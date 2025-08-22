All the signs Millie Bobby Brown had welcomed baby daughter into family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially parents!

Despite steadily dropping hints that they planned to expand their family for months, the news still came as a surprise when they announced their special arrival on Instagram.

Millie's subtle hints

© Instagram Millie and Jake announced the happy news via Instagram

"This summer, we welcomed a sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie and Jake wrote in a joint post.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

The Stranger Things actress, who married her 23-year-old beau in May 2024, has not been shy about her desire for a large family in recent interviews.

She hinted at being a mom long before their announcement, beginning when she was forced to shut down pregnancy rumors in March.

Millie had been spotted buying diapers and baby bottles, and clarified on the SmartLess podcast that the supplies were really for her myriad of farm animals.

© Instagram Millie has over 20 animals on her farm

"Jake had to kind of draw the line at some point, because we were bringing in these goats that sleep in our bed and they were in diapers," the 21-year-old said.

"People started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things."

Young mom

© Getty Images for Glamour Millie's mom and dad were also young parents

Elsewhere on the podcast, Millie shared her desire to become a young mom, just like her own mother. "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she explained.

"Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. And my nan, my grandmother is, she was a huge part of my life."

"And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally," she continued.

© Getty Images They both come from big families

"It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."

She added that she wanted "a big family", detailing, "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."

Millie clarified that she was happy to welcome a baby through natural means or via adoption. "My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable," she said.

Starting a family

© @milliebobbybrown The actress shared that the pair were "fully invested"

The Marbella-born star opened up about building a family with Jake, sharing that they were "fully invested" in the relationship. "He is the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point?" she told Vanity Fair in February.

"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she added.

"It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

Baby on board

© Photo: Rex Millie shaved her head for her role in Stranger Things

Millie also spoke with finality about welcoming a baby into their lives on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, revealing that she wanted to make like her Stranger Things character and sport a buzzcut while giving birth.

"I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I wanna shave my hair off," the brunette beauty said. "I don't know. I just feel like it was really liberating. Would suggest it for anyone, any girl."

"Maybe like right before I'm about to give birth…I think it's such a liberating experience, like to be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I'd like to have that experience as a woman."