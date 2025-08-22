Did Millie Bobby Brown just accidentally reveal her baby's 'biblical' name?

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi shocked fans by dropping the bombshell news that they had a adopted a baby girl over the summer, and now, there may be clues in hiding in plain sight to the baby's name.

Just hours after dropping the shocking news on Instagram, Millie and Jake were seen pushing a pram in East Hampton. In a picture obtaine by the Daily Mail, the Stranger Things actress donned a sweater with the word 'mother' on it and a phone case with the initials 'RWB'.

The initialled phone case may be a nod to the actress' daughter's moniker, which might be inspired by Millie's late grandmother, Ruth, who passed away in 2020.

© Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcomed a baby girl via adoption

The actress has previously been vocal about her closeknit relationship with her late grandmother, saying to Glamour UK in a 2023 interview: "My dream was to have a baby… I wanted to be the woman that my mum is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," she said.

According to Parents.com, Ruth is also a name with strong biblical connections. Ruth is predominantly a girl name of Hebrew origin, it has meanings linked to "friend," "friendship," or "compassionate friend."

Millie's baby news

In a statement on Instagram, the Stranger Things actress, 21, announced that she and her husband, 23, had welcomed a baby daughter via adoption. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie first announced in a post on Instagram Thursday, 21 August.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," she went on, confirming: "And then there were three." The comments section on the post was disabled.

© Getty Images for Netflix The Stranger Things actress announced the news via Instagram

Clues about Millie and Jake's baby

Speaking on the Smartless podcast earlier this summer with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, Millie teased that motherhood was definitely on the horizon for her, despite her young age.

"I'm still really young, but my mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19, and you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake," she said.

© Getty Images Millie had a close relationship with her late grandmother

The new mom maintained: "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me and ... my grandmother is — she was a huge part of my life." At the time, she touched on the idea of adopting.

"I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting."

"For me, like, my home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we stand by, Jake and I — our energy in the house is like, 'The door is always open.'"