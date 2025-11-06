Gayle King shares 'breaking news' as she reveals she's becoming a grandmother again

Gayle King shared some "breaking news" on Thursday as she happily revealed that her son, William Bumpus Jr., is expecting his first child with his wife, Elise Smith, which will make the CBS Mornings star a grandmother for the third time. Posting a carousel of photos from the couple's baby shower, Gayle excitedly penned on Instagram: "Breaking news! Our family is growing!! Favorite son Will and favorite daughter-in-law, the lovely Elise have JUST given me permission to share photos from Sunday's baby shower and their baby shoot. They can't wait and neither can anybody who loves them! PS: Thanks to photographer @pheeyue for the most spectacular pictures—hope I can get more copies!"

Gayle's post was inundated with congratulatory messages from her followers, including her BFF Oprah Winfrey's Oprah Daily. "Our hearts are expanding for them! Cheering them on in their new chapter!" the comment read. One follower wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS WILL AND ELISE. Can't wait until new arrival enters the world with blessings." Another said: "Congrats Will and Elise!! Love to the whole entire family!! Major blessings!!"

Gayle became a grandmother for the second time last May, when her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her husband, Virgil Miller, welcomed their daughter Grayson. The couple is also parents to son Luca. Gayle shared the news on Mother's Day, which coincided with Kirby's birthday, writing on Instagram: "Best Mother’s Day EVER!! My fav daughter @kirbybump & husband Virgil miller welcomed their (fav) daughter and now Luca is a big brother! Fav GRANDAUGHTER GRAYSON has arrived! AND today is Kirby’s birthday so much to celebrate! With people I love the most… fav son @willgb3 and his lovely fiance @elisemariesmith."

One month after the happy arrival, Gayle had another reason to celebrate as her son married Elise at Oprah's $100 million estate in Montecito, California. Shortly after the nuptials, Gayle raved about her only son's wedding during CBS Mornings, announcing: "My favorite son Will and my new favorite daughter-in-law Elise Smith tied the knot on Sunday, June 2," revealing that the newlyweds' first date was on the second of the month, they met on the second of the month, and they got engaged on the second of the month.

As photos flashed of the wedding, including one featuring Oprah — who has been Gayle's best friend since their early 20s — she added: "Oprah, of course, was there, because it was at Oprah's house. It's always nice when she lets us use [her house,]" before adding the "venue" has "very reasonable" prices.

Gayle continued: "I love favorite daughter-in-law Elise, I call her lovely Elise," and gushed over her stunning wedding dress, a classic, strapless gown to which she later added puffed sleeves during the party. She also shared that her favorite part of the whole day was the vows, which the two wrote themselves. "At one point Will said, 'I know the man I am but with you, I know the man I want to be,' that gave me goosebumps."

She added: "And clearly, both of them said, 'I see you, I will always see you, I will always be here,' What they are to each other, I've never seen love like the two of them have… There is something about these two that is epic and next level. It's always nice when you can see your children happy and married."