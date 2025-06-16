Kurt Russell's 'epic grandpa' persona shines in new family portrait with grandkids with Goldie Hawn

As far as celebrity grandparents go, there's no doubt that Kurt Russell is one of the most beloved in Hollywood, in no small part thanks to his fame as a film icon plus his large family.

However, the actor, 74, just got a whole new facet added to his personality off-screen thanks to an adoring Father's Day tribute on Sunday, June 15 from his daughter-in-law, Meredith Hagner.

The Bad Monkey actress, 38, has been married to Kurt and Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell, also 38, since 2019, and together they share sons Buddy, four, and Boone, 16 months.

© Instagram Meredith shared a sweet fun-filled shot of Kurt being a doting grandpa

For the holiday, Meredith took to her Instagram Stories with some tributes to her own father Ronald, her husband Wyatt, and her father-in-law Kurt, sharing an unseen snap of him with Wyatt and their youngest while out skiing, with the Overboard actor's face showcasing his utter joy at being on the slopes with his family.

"Embarrassment of riches with all these great dads," she penned. "Can't leave out my father in law who rules. And now epic grandpa. Love you so much."

For Wyatt, she shared a tender snap of him cradling one of his sons as a baby. "The best decision I ever made was having babies with you," Meredith wrote.

"I'm so happy for them they get you in this lifetime. Happy father's day to one of the greats. Watching you become 'da' then 'dada' then 'dad' has been a treat of my life. Just the beginning, baby."

Alongside a clip of her own father dancing with his grandson in his arms, Meredith sweetly added: "And happy father's day to MY dad. The other best dad in the history of the world. If you know @rjhagner you're aware of this fact. FUN, constant, loving and on and on. Hit the jackpot."

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Wyatt opened up about seeing his father as a loving grandfather, sharing: "He's awesome, 'cause he can do all of the hard sort of lessons that sometimes I don't want to have to do."

© Getty Images Meredith and Wyatt Russell have been married since 2019

"But luckily he doesn't hide any of who he is to who my son is," he continued. "So there was, like — we were going on a street when I was living in Vancouver shooting Monarch, and Buddy wants to test going on the street, and my dad goes, 'No, no, no!'"

Kurt's sternness apparently caused Buddy to "lose it," although Wyatt approved of him teaching his grandkids a tough lesson. "He was crying, and I'm like, 'Well, I don't know. It's a good lesson,'" he joked. "[He] comes back, I'm like, 'What does Gogi say?' And Buddy goes, 'No, no, no,' and points at the street. And I was like, 'Yes! You got it. Thanks, Pop!'"

© Instagram She also paid tribute to her own father, Ronald Hagner

Kurt is called "Gogi" by his grandkids, and even named his wine company after the nickname. ""I grew up as Gogo. My middle name was Vogel [but] I couldn't pronounce it when I was a little kid, so I was Gogo," the star explained of where the name came from.

That had to change when he started dating Goldie, though. "One day, when I was very early on with Goldie, my dad, who called me Goge, said, 'Hey, Goge,' and we both turned around and she looked, and she said, 'How did you know my nickname?'" he recalled. From then on, she became "Gogo" and he was "Gogi."