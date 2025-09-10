How Goldie Hawn supported preteen granddaughter on the red carpet separately from her own kids

When it comes to large and in-charge Hollywood families, the Hawn-Russell clan is among the most beloved, thanks in no small part to family matriarch Goldie Hawn. The Oscar-winning actress is one of the most universally adored stars in Hollywood not only for her adorable, fun-loving personality, but also for her diverse on-screen work and her efforts in mental health activism. And that love runs far and deep within the walls of her own home and with her own large family as well.

The star, 79, is not just a mom to three more actors in Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell, but also a doting grandmother to the eight children between them. Not only is she their biggest champion on social media, but as it turns out recently, she's just as much so on the red carpet as well, showing up to support her son Oliver at the New York premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, and adorably cheering on her granddaughter. Take a look at that below...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio talks about acting future

Oliver's preteen daughter Rio, 12, emerged as a star in a big way at the event, proudly declaring her ambitions to enter Hollywood like her family before her. Body language expert and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman also saw just how much her grandmother echoed her uninhibited nature in her own body language as well.

"Goldie's body language is flirty and frisky there – she leads with her tanned shoulder, pushing the shoulder toward the camera and smiling above it, twinning with her granddaughter who is pulling the same flirty pose for the cameras," she noted. "This is a coquettish, flirty pose. We also see her touching the tip of her tongue to her top teeth, another flirty gesture. She's being flirty to match Rio's vibe."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn with her granddaughter Rio Hudson at the "Happy Gilmore 2" premiere

However, as Inbaal notes, while the actress has a "signature" public image, it may not always mean the same thing. "Goldie's instantly recognizable smile is part of her signature look, and has been unchanged in decades. That picture-perfect, red carpet smile is known for its joyous, excessive quality."

"Lips stretched to the max, chin pointed, cheeks raised and eyes wide, it is a grin to end all grins. The smile is so iconic, that it gives the impression as if Goldie's body language has not altered a lot, but that impression would be incorrect. The smile is a decoy, as Goldie's body language alters a lot from one family red carpet pose to the next."

© Getty Images The grandmother-of-eight is a doting family member on the red carpet

She explained: "Posing with her expanding family on red carpets has been the actress's way of communicating her feelings with her fans," comparing Goldie's "flirty and frisky" appearance at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in July with her earlier red carpet appearances, specifically those involving her kids when they were much younger.

© Getty Images Goldie at the "Overboard" premiere in 1987 with Oliver and Kate

"Compared with older photos from the Overboard premiere, when her kids were small," she notes, going back to 1987. "There, her pose is more attentive, her head tilted, she's indicating to her kids that she's listening to them even when she's working. Her legs and feet held together tightly, indicating stability, she sends her kids the message that she's stable and all theirs."

© Getty Images "Lips stretched to the max, chin pointed, cheeks raised and eyes wide, it is a grin to end all grins."

Flashing forward to 2000, Inbaal adds: "At the 60th Golden Apple awards, Goldie was posing with her most typical body language of that era – embracing those on either side of her in group pics. Those cuddles send the message of love and acceptance to her family, letting them know that they're loved, and refusing to put herself in the centre. Her pose communicates a message to her family, making them feel safe."

© Getty Images The actress with Kate, Oliver and Wyatt at the Golden Apple Awards, with Kurt Russell in the middle

Citing the Private Benjamin star's ability to adapt her demeanor to suit and, most importantly, provide comfort to those around her, she concluded: "It would appear that Goldie is a reactive person, shifting her focus to suit each specific occasion and the people who surround her."