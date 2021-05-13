Oprah Winfrey's $100million home would make her royal neighbours swoon The chat show host lives in Montecito with Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey lives with her long-term boyfriend Stedman Graham in the star-studded area of Montecito, California, and counts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among her neighbours.

MORE: Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House where she met Prince Charles - photos

Known as The Promised Land, the chat show host's 70-acre estate includes the main 23,000sqft mansion plus a number of features that even the Duchess of Sussex has at her nearby £11.2million home – we're talking a library, two home cinemas, and a wine cellar.

Oprah reportedly spent $50million on the expansive property in 2001, but it has since doubled in value and is believed to be worth a whopping $100million. Take a tour inside the six-bedrooms, 14-bathroom estate...

Oprah Winfrey's home cinema

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey unveils epic home cinema

Oprah's house has two home cinemas, one of which she unveiled in a past video. It has an enormous projector screen taking up an entire wall, as well as a sofa and several armchairs.

Oprah Winfrey's study

Oprah recently filmed inside her study, showing off the chic white interiors – even down to her uniform book jackets that were stacked on the bookshelf behind her.

Another photo revealed wooden flooring and a brown leather swivel armchair with gold metallic wheels.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's A-List LA neighbours revealed

Oprah Winfrey's kitchen

Oprah's kitchen is designed with cream wooden cupboards and natural wooden worktops. There is an island in the middle of the space, lined with matching wooden stools.

Another video taken in the kitchen showed that there are metal bird figurines mounted upon one wall, and a large skylight in the ceiling.

Oprah Winfrey's dining room

Oprah's dining room exudes grandeur with double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains draping along the floor, and an expansive dining table lined with wooden chairs with white seats. She previously shared a video showing how she had decorated the table for friend and CBS News star, Gayle King's birthday.

Oprah Winfrey's hallway

Oprah offered a look in the hallway of the home as she celebrated the New Year with friends and family. Like the rest of the house, it has double-height ceilings and is decorated with a muted cream and wooden scheme.

Oprah Winfrey's bedroom

Oprah and Stedman have a wooden four-poster bed with a cream fabric topper and white linen curtains framing the edges. The bed is dressed in white linen, and there is a curved vintage dresser with a mirrored front as seen behind Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey's living room

One of Oprah's living rooms has French doors leading out onto a terraced area. Inside, there is a cream and grey striped corner sofa.

MORE: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's unusual guests at Birkhall revealed

Another living room in the home has a large L-shaped cream sofa dressed with grey and brown cushions, alongside a wooden dresser positioned against one wall.

Oprah Winfrey's library

The house even has its own library, as seen behind Oprah in this shot. It has tall bookshelves and several seating areas.

Oprah Winfrey's garden

Outside, Oprah has plenty of space to enjoy, and she has positioned a grey hammock between two trees.

PHOTOS: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.