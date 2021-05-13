﻿
Oprah Winfrey's $100million home would make her royal neighbours swoon

The chat show host lives in Montecito with Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey lives with her long-term boyfriend Stedman Graham in the star-studded area of Montecito, California, and counts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle among her neighbours. 

Known as The Promised Land, the chat show host's 70-acre estate includes the main 23,000sqft mansion plus a number of features that even the Duchess of Sussex has at her nearby £11.2million home – we're talking a library, two home cinemas, and a wine cellar.

Oprah reportedly spent $50million on the expansive property in 2001, but it has since doubled in value and is believed to be worth a whopping $100million. Take a tour inside the six-bedrooms, 14-bathroom estate...

Oprah Winfrey's home cinema

WATCH: Oprah Winfrey unveils epic home cinema

Oprah's house has two home cinemas, one of which she unveiled in a past video. It has an enormous projector screen taking up an entire wall, as well as a sofa and several armchairs.

Oprah Winfrey's study

oprah-winfrey-study

Oprah recently filmed inside her study, showing off the chic white interiors – even down to her uniform book jackets that were stacked on the bookshelf behind her.

oprah office z

Another photo revealed wooden flooring and a brown leather swivel armchair with gold metallic wheels.

Oprah Winfrey's kitchen

oprah kitchen 2 z

Oprah's kitchen is designed with cream wooden cupboards and natural wooden worktops. There is an island in the middle of the space, lined with matching wooden stools.

oprah kitchen again z

Another video taken in the kitchen showed that there are metal bird figurines mounted upon one wall, and a large skylight in the ceiling.

Oprah Winfrey's dining room

oprah dining room z

Oprah's dining room exudes grandeur with double-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains draping along the floor, and an expansive dining table lined with wooden chairs with white seats. She previously shared a video showing how she had decorated the table for friend and CBS News star, Gayle King's birthday.

Oprah Winfrey's hallway

oprah hallway z

Oprah offered a look in the hallway of the home as she celebrated the New Year with friends and family. Like the rest of the house, it has double-height ceilings and is decorated with a muted cream and wooden scheme.

Oprah Winfrey's bedroom

oprah bedroom z

Oprah and Stedman have a wooden four-poster bed with a cream fabric topper and white linen curtains framing the edges. The bed is dressed in white linen, and there is a curved vintage dresser with a mirrored front as seen behind Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey's living room

oprah living room z

One of Oprah's living rooms has French doors leading out onto a terraced area. Inside, there is a cream and grey striped corner sofa.

oprah-winfrey-living-room-1

Another living room in the home has a large L-shaped cream sofa dressed with grey and brown cushions, alongside a wooden dresser positioned against one wall.

Oprah Winfrey's library

oprah-winfrey-library

The house even has its own library, as seen behind Oprah in this shot. It has tall bookshelves and several seating areas. 

Oprah Winfrey's garden

oprah garden z

Outside, Oprah has plenty of space to enjoy, and she has positioned a grey hammock between two trees.

