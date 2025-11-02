Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky 13 is growing so tall as he turns 2 in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a lot more to celebrate this Halloweekend beyond the spooky holiday – it's also their son's birthday! The couple share their son Rocky 13 Barker, who celebrated his 2nd birthday on Saturday, November 1. They each share children with their former partners, Travis welcoming Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler (and also being a father to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya), and Kourtney welcoming Mason, Reign and Penelope with ex-boyfriend and Kardashian family favorite Scott Disick.

The Blink-182 drummer, 49, took to his Instagram page with an adorable photo of their toddler dressed in a pair of baggy beige sweats, a jersey with the number "13" on it, and a baseball cap with his long brown locks poking out underneath, making sure to photograph him from behind to obscure his face. "Happy Birthday my Rocky 13," the musician sweetly captioned his post.

"You're such a special soul, and you make every day brighter," he continued. "I love you. No one's cooler. Guitars, drums, pirates, boom boom pow and Angus Young forever." Kourtney, 46, reposted the photo on her own Instagram Stories, and other members of the Kardashian clan chimed in with sweet wishes in the comments as well.

Momager Kris Jenner left several drum emojis, and doting aunt Khloé Kardashian commented: "Happy birthday to the cutest!!!!! Rocky!!!!!!!" Other fans left responses like: "He's the best little guy ever, love him. Happy birthday Rocky," and: "Gonna be just like his father," as well as: "Oh my goodness!!! Look at that hair, what a sweetheart! Happy Birthday little man!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A full breakdown of the Kardashian grandkids

Kourtney and Travis' older kids have lived most of their lives in the spotlight, with both Alabama and Landon now being public figures thanks to their work in music like their dad. Kourtney and Scott's three kids have featured prominently on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (and now The Kardashians) over the years, and have essentially grown up on TV.

© Instagram Travis Barker celebrated his son's 2nd birthday with a sweet photo

In contrast, the pair, who tied the knot in 2022 after years as friends, have made a concerted effort to keep Rocky out of the public eye, most notably only sharing images of him with his face hidden or obscured in some way. The Poosh founder also does not extensively include her youngest on the family's Hulu show (save for the occasional tiny cameo), with Travis sharing additional insight into their decision while speaking with the Wall Street Journal previously.

© Instagram Travis welcomed Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian on November 1, 2023

Noting an incident in which their newborn had been photographed by paparazzi, he lamented: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him," saying they'd "rather keep him out of the spotlight." He added: "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

© Instagram "I just don't love to post my kids on social media. They don't love it – sometimes they do."

Kourtney previously also said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she'd reduced the number of images she shared of her older kids on social media as well. "I just don't love to post my kids on social media," she explained. "They don't love it – sometimes they do."