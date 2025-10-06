Who are Tina Turner's 4 sons with exes Ike Turner and Raymond Hill?

Tina Turner may be the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," and one of the most celebrated musicians of all time, but behind the scenes, her life has always been more complicated. The singer-songwriter, who tragically passed away in 2023 at the age of 83, began her life in the spotlight in the late 1950s, joined by future-husband Ike Turner. Despite how quickly they grew to become a household name, their relationship was fraught and involved years of marital abuse before she was finally able to escape and make it even bigger on her own.

Through it all, however, the "Proud Mary" singer remained a proud source of stability and love for her children, her four sons. After welcoming her first child at the age of 18, Tina continued to provide for her family, for several years as a single parent, while navigating her complicated relationship with Ike.

In her later years, however, as her sons grew up and started to embark on careers of their own, their relationship with their mother became more distant. They also found success working in the music industry. Sadly, three of Tina's sons have passed away over the past decade, with the most recent being Ike Turner Jr.

Here's what you need to know about Tina Turner's four sons, their personal lives, and what their relationship was like with their parents…

© Facebook Craig Raymond Turner Born in August 1958, Tina welcomed her son Raymond Craig Hill with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist with Ike's band Kings of Rhythm. She was 18 when her first child was born, although she and Raymond ended things when he left the band. Ike adopted him, and he was named Craig Raymond Turner. Craig stayed out of the spotlight for the majority of his life, joining the navy after graduating high school (which happened to coincide with Tina's divorce from Ike) and later became a real estate agent. He tragically died of an apparent suicide in 2018, aged 59, which shattered Tina. "I still don't know what took him to the edge," Tina told BBC News, saying he'd mentioned finding a girlfriend and being "happy" leading up to his death.

© Getty Images Ronald Renelle Turner Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner, born in October 1960, was Tina's second biological son, and the only child she welcomed with Ike. The "What's Love Got to Do With It" singer has shared in interviews that Ronnie struggled with substance abuse and legal issues as a teenager and young adult, especially in the wake of his parents' divorce, but eventually found his way to music. Ronnie played bass guitar in the band Manufactured Funk, and also played with his parents' bands for a time. He was married to French singer Afida Turner, and reportedly also had two children. Afida told The Daily Mail that Tina said to her: "You don't want to stay with him. He is going to be like his father." In 2022, Ronnie died from complications of colon cancer at age 62, with his mom writing on social media: "In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you. My beloved son."

© Getty Images Ike Turner Jr. Ike Turner Jr. was born to Ike and his ex-wife Lorraine Taylor in 1958, and he was adopted early on by Tina. He quickly followed in his parents' footsteps as well, becoming a coveted sound engineer with Bolic Sound and forming the band The Love Thang, a tribute to his parents. He even won a Grammy in 2007 as a producer on his father's final album.



© Getty Ike Jr. Ike Jr. acknowledged growing up feeling neglect from his busy parents, and suffering abuse at the hands of his father. "They made a lot of money on tour and my father used to make me count it until my hands were gray," he told The Daily Mail. He was also estranged from his mother in the years leading up to her death. Ike Jr. passed away on October 4, a day after his 67th birthday.

