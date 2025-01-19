Meet Cameron Diaz's rarely-seen son and daughter with Benji Madden who kept her out of the spotlight for a decade

Motherhood gave Cameron Diaz a new purpose, and she couldn't be more grateful.

2025 marks the There's Something About Mary actress' return to acting, after ten years of retirement, during which she focused on her marriage to Benji Madden, and being a mom to their two kids together.

Speaking about her ten-year hiatus in a behind-the-scenes clip for her comeback movie, Back in Action, she shared that "if I was doing anything other than just sort of being a mom and living my day-to-day," it was focusing on her wine company, Avaline.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz reveals daughter knows 'all the words' to Benji Madden's 'catchy' songs

"That was pretty much it," she said, adding: "I'm just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I'm just trying to keep it going."

Below, catch up on all there is to know about Cameron's pride and joy, her two kids.

© Instagram Cameron and Benji celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on January 5, 2025

Raddix, 5

Following her 2015 nuptials to Benji, she and the Good Charlotte guitarist welcomed their first child together, daughter Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden, on December 30, 2019.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," the couple wrote on Instagram at the time.

© Bauer-Griffin The couple keep their kids out of the spotlight

Cameron and Benji welcomed Raddix via surrogacy, and did not publicly share they were expanding their family until her arrival, and have since been adamant about keeping their daughter out of the spotlight.

MORE: Benji Madden admits Cameron Diaz marriage isn't 'perfect'

Still, he hasn't shied away from gushing about motherhood, and during an Instagram Live back in 2020, she shared: "It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so, so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we're just having the best time."

© Donato Sardella The kids' aunt and uncle are Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Cardinal

Like with Raddix, Cameron and Benji welcomed their second child, son Cardinal, via surrogacy, and only shared news of their new member of the family once he was born.

MORE: Cameron Diaz sparkles in fitted sequin top for star-studded night out — and has epic A-List reunion

In an Instagram post on March 22, 2024, they shared: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden."

The joint announcement continued: "He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours."