Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters look so tall in very rare photo from NYC outing with famous mom

It turns out that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children are just as much a fan of exploring the best that living in New York City has to offer as their parents are, most notably Broadway. After Ryan spent his birthday last year watching &Juliet with his kids, courtesy of his wife, Blake took a pair of their daughters along with her to catch a performance of Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. The show is currently in the midst of a 10th anniversary celebration year, highlighted in particular by the return of Leslie Odom Jr. in the role of Aaron Burr, a role he originated in 2015, for a limited run until November.

Blake, 38, shared some outtakes from her interaction with the cast and crew of the show on her Instagram Stories, joined by her sister, fellow actress Robyn Lively, and what looked to be two of her daughters. She kept them private by obscuring their faces with two star emojis, but it looked like they'd already grown quite a bit since last being seen in public, almost as tall as their mom, dressed in blue sweatshirts. Blake and Ryan share daughters James, 10, Inez, nine, and Betty, five, plus son Olin, two.

"I. Cannot. Stop. Thinking. About. This. Current. Cast. Of. @hamiltonmusical," the Gossip Girl star wrote alongside her photo. "Don't walk. Run. Run. Run to see them while you still can. And @leslieodomjr is back!! He was unreal. Every single cast member took my breath away. They are POWERHOUSES. What a honor to watch you each. Thank you for all you give up there."

In a second shot, with a tribute that specifically spoke to the talent of the show's creator and once lead star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, she added: "Also. @lin_manuel's brain must be studied. This man. My word. I can't fathom how one person can hold so much brilliance, heart, intelligence, relatability, possibility, dexterity and kindness."

"He's everything you would hope in person, and then 1000x more. I adore you my friend. Your brain is a public service to all of our happiness. Thank you. For @hamiltonmusical. For Moana. For In The Heights. You are one of one. How lucky we are to be alive, right alongside you," Blake sweetly gushed.

Ryan was seemingly not present, although he and Blake previously shared photos from their outings last week in NYC. Speaking with Variety last year, while discussing the return of the Deadpool franchise with Deadpool & Wolverine, the Canadian actor and entrepreneur touched on why his film career often fell by the wayside because of his dedication to parenting.

"It had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life," he told Andrew Garfield as part of the publication's Actors on Actors series. "I have four kids, and I don't ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it."

"I don’t know what the future of 'Deadpool' will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."