Meet Claudia Schiffer's 3 lookalike children with husband of 23 years Matthew Vaughn

Claudia Schiffer and her husband, Matthew Vaughn, are the proud parents of three children, one of whom appears to already be following in her supermodel mom's footsteps.

The 55-year-old and her filmmaker husband raised their kids, son Caspar and daughters Clementine and Cosima, in the English countryside after purchasing a 14-bedroom Tudor manor house with 530 acres in Stanningfield, Suffolk, England, in 2002.

Claudia has always wanted children and previously spoke about being a mother when she told Stylist magazine: "I come from a big family, and I always wanted to have kids of my own. Before I met Matthew, I worked non-stop."

She added: "But once we got together, suddenly a whole new world seemed to open up. Matthew and I are a team." Meet Claudia and Matthew's three children below.

© Instagram Claudia and her son Caspar appear to be Brentford FC supporters Caspar Vaughn, 22 Claudia and Matthew's only son, Caspar, 22, was born January 30, 2003, and prefers to live his life away from the public eye, although he does share the occasional photos of his adventures with his friends on Instagram.

© Instagram Casper prefers to stay out of the spotlight Caspar Vaughn According to his mother, Caspar is the "perfect English gentleman." For his 21st birthday in 2024, Claudia penned a sweet tribute to her son, writing: "My son Caspar is 21 today!!!! He is the sweetest, caring, most mischievous, smart, clever, with a sense of humour, well mannered, and sporty." She added: "He beats us all at tennis, croquet, backgammon, chess, table tennis, skiing, pool and more… You have got it all: the perfect English gentleman. Mama and Daddy are proud of you. Loooove you."

© Instagram Clementine is carving her own creative path Clementine Vaughn, 21 Clementine was born on November 11, 2004, in London, and she has taken after her mother's love of fashion. The 21-year-old graced the cover of Vogue Germany when she was just a baby, cradled in her mom's arms. She was "extremely excited" to watch Claudia return to the runway in September 2023 when she walked for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. "This is Clemmy's first time watching a fashion show, this first feeling of being in the fashion industry, and she is extremely excited," Claudia told British Vogue ahead of the show.

Clementine has appeared on magazine covers with her mom Clementine Vaughn In February 2024, Clementine left the family home and relocated to New York City to pursue her creative dreams and carve her own path. "I've seen the end of success," she told British Vogue. "I want to see the start of it – the hustle and bustle."



© Instagram Clementine relocated to NYC in 2024 Clementine Vaughn In September 2024, Clementine joined her mom for another magazine cover, posing side by side for Pop magazine. Honoured to share @thepopmag cover with my daughter, @clementinevaughn," Claudia wrote underneath the magazine cover. "She is a budding creative and really wishes to be behind the camera, but bringing her to set means the world to me. We are both ecstatic."



© Instagram Cosima is the youngest of Claudia and Matthew's three kids Cosima Vaughn, 15 The youngest child of Claudia and Matthew, Cosima, 15, was born in London on May 14, 2010, but like her brother, she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, even keeping her social media account private.



© Instagram Cosima stays out of the spotlight Cosima Vaughn She has been spotted over the years attending events with her parents, like a Premier League game between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in August 2022, and a red carpet outing with her siblings for the London premiere of Argylle in January 2024.

© Getty Images Matthew and Claudia married in 2002 Husband, Matthew Vaughn, 54 Claudia married filmmaker Matthew Vaughn, 54, in Shimpling, England, on May 25, 2002. Talking about the moment she knew Matthew was the one, she told The Guardian. "I'd never found anyone that perfect and I just thought, oh, there's no perfect man out there. Then I met him."



© Getty Matthew and Claudia live in Suffolk Matthew Vaughn She added: "He had everything I wanted in a man. He completely swept me off my feet. We are so similar in many ways. We got on like a house on fire from the minute we met. It was really natural."





© WireImage Matthew is worth a reported $30 million Matthew first made his mark as a producer on films including Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, before turning his hand to directing. He directed Layer Cake before turning his hand to Hollywood movies, including Stardust, Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, and Argylle. According to reports, the British filmmaker is now worth $30 million.

