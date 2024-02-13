Inside the extravagant world of Claudia Schiffer's lookalike teen daughter Clementine

Growing up as the daughter of Claudia Schiffer, one of the world's most renowned supermodels, Clementine has certainly inherited a life filled with glamour and fashion.

Now 19, Clementine has taken to Instagram to share her fabulous lifestyle, amassing over 12,500 followers who eagerly watch her every move.

From luxury vacations and high-profile fashion events to dinners at exclusive restaurants and access to a vast designer wardrobe, Clementine's life is a dream come true for many.

Clementine's upbringing was anything but ordinary. Raised alongside her two siblings in a sprawling $9 million, 14-bedroom mansion set in the picturesque English countryside, her life was marked by affluence and style from the start.

© Instagram Clementine has grown up with luxury

Her parents, Claudia and Matthew Vaughn, an esteemed English director, ensured their children experienced the best of both worlds.

They even bought a second mansion in the UK, frequently commuting between homes, sometimes by helicopter, due to Matthew's demanding film schedule.

© Instagram Clementine with her friends

Despite initially shying away from the public eye, Clementine has embraced her legacy, showcasing her love for fashion on social media.

She hasn't formally stepped into the modeling world yet—aside from an infant appearance in Vogue—but her passion for fashion is undeniable.

Her attendance at prestigious events like Milan Fashion Week with Claudia, and being spotted backstage at the Versace show, underscores her growing influence in the fashion arena.

© Instagram Clementine at her lavish home

Many have noted Clementine's striking resemblance to her mother, Claudia, dubbing her the supermodel's 'lookalike' or 'twin.' This comparison hints at a bright future for Clementine in the fashion industry, potentially following in her mother's footsteps.

Claudia and Matthew's decision to marry in May 2002 marked the beginning of their family's story.

Their investment in a historic Tudor mansion in Suffolk, built in the 1500s and sitting on 350 acres, provided a lush backdrop for their children's upbringing.

Claudia shared with Architectural Digest, "We're not very formal. The whole idea of the house is that everyone can roam. I wanted it to be rustic so you felt like you could have muddy dogs running around and kids with jam on their hands."

As Clementine grew older, her fascination with fashion became increasingly apparent. Claudia shared with Vogue, "Especially Clementine. She loves oversized everything; sweatshirts and big chains. She's always saying, 'What have you got from the '90s, mom?'"

© Getty Claudia's husband Matthew Vaughn directed Argylle

This mutual love for fashion has only deepened their bond, with Claudia marveling at her daughters' ability to blend vintage pieces with their modern style.

Clementine's recent foray into the public eye, showcasing her life of privilege and style on Instagram, marks a new chapter in her journey. Last year, she accompanied her mother to Italy for Milan Fashion Week, witnessing Claudia's walk at the Versace show, and attended the star-studded Argyle premiere in London.

Their trip to Los Angeles, dining at the celebrity favorite Matsuhisa, further cements Clementine's status in the elite circles of fashion and celebrity.

As Claudia reflects on Clementine's growth and emerging identity within the fashion world, she sees a bright future. With each birthday, Claudia's heartfelt messages to Clementine on Instagram reveal the deep connection and pride she feels for her daughter.

"Clementine is 19 today! Keep thinking out of the box and being such a genuine, warm-hearted, caring, and loving grown-up girl that you are," Claudia wrote, highlighting the unique bond and shared love for fashion that defines their relationship.

